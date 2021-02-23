If you’re a long-time false lash lover, you know the struggle of the dreaded lash glue. It’s sticky, it’s messy, it gets everywhere, and it sucks to have it ruin your lash look by somehow having the glue ending up on your lashes.
The good news is, you don’t have to waste valuable time struggling with lash glue that just won’t stay where you need it to. If you’ve heard of magnetic lashes, you might be interested in what all the hype is about.
If you’re a stranger to the false eyelash world and the concept of dealing with the tricky application of lash glue sounds like a nightmare, but you would like to try out the fullness that only falsies can give you, magnetic eyelashes could be right for you.
But just what the heck are magnetic eyelashes? Let’s break it down.
What Are They?
Magnetic eyelashes aren’t some super bionic eyelashes that make you attract all metals around you (even though that would be super cool.) Instead, they’re regular false lashes that have magnets attached to the band. They work in a few different ways, but they never need sticky lash glue to attach to your lashes. Sounds interesting? Let’s get into the science behind these magical lashes.
How They Work
There are two different types of magnetic lashes. One kind of magnetic lashes works by using two separate lashes that pull to each other, essentially sandwiching your eyelash.
The other kind of magnetic lashes, the ones we’ll be getting into today, are magnetic to a particular type of eyeliner. For these, you just use the specially-formulated eyeliner with iron oxide (a safe material) that attracts the magnets in the lashes, forming a bond.
Benefits of Magnetic Eyelashes
They sound pretty cool, but what about these newfangled false lashes make them superior to your old tried-and-true glue on set? There are quite a few reasons to switch.
1. Easy to Use
The biggest reason people are ditching their old glue-on lashes for magnetic ones is how easy they are to use. All you have to do is apply the particular eyeliner just as you would with your regular liner, let it try, and stick your lashes to that line. Simple, straightforward, and user-friendly. These are perfect for wary or first-time false lash users.
2. Less Messy
Since you’re only working with an eyeliner that dries before application, you don’t have to worry about getting goopy, messy glue on everything. No more false lashes sticking together in weird clumps or worse, sticking to your natural lashes and damaging them. Big plus.
3. They Stay on All Day
If you have tried a few different glue-on lash sets, you already know that not all lash glue was built the same. If you have hooded eyes or are prone to sweating (and crying, that too), magnetic lashes could be your saving grace. Since the power of magnets holds on them, you’re not just relying on a possibly weak adhesive to last you through your 12 hour day.
4. They’re Easy to Remove
Once you’re done with your day, you don’t want those lashes hanging around on your lid forever. Since magnetic lashes are, again, not attached with adhesive, all you have to do is gently peel them off at the end of the day. The best part is, they won’t take your natural lashes with them.
Become a Magnetic Convert
Science is on your side here. Try swapping out your regular glue-on lashes for a good pair of magnetic ones, and you’ll probably never go back.
(guest article)
