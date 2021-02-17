We live in an age where breathing itself has never been more valued or appreciated.
Watching thousands of people struggle to breathe due to Covid-19 has put a new meaning on just how much we should cherish the ability to take in oxygen. And what’s more, it has given new meaning to a humidifier.
Before we get into all the benefits of using a humidifier, it is essential to note the difference between a vaporizer vs. humidifier. A humidifier works by adding more moisture into the air to create relief for those who may suffer from respiratory problems or have dry skin and allergies. The humidity is cool and released in a mist form. On the other hand, vaporizers work oppositely, in which they omit steam into the air to provide relief to people.
While both have their own time and place, we’re going to put our focus back on humidifiers and why you need one in your life!
1. They help skin problems
If you suffer from dry skin, allergies, or irritation, then a humidifier is something you should consider! This is because the humidifier adds moisture into the air that reverses the effects of these symptoms. In some instances, it can solve your skin problem altogether! No one wants to have to deal with irritated eyes or flaky skin all the time. A humidifier is a go-to for your skin problems!
2. They can prevent the flu
While studies are still waiting to see if humidifiers have any direct impact on preventing Covid-19, it has been proven that they can avoid the flu. This is because the humidity level added to the air can eliminate the virus if it is present in the area. So if you want to avoid getting the flu or have an extra level of protection from potential health threats, get a humidifier. They can eliminate the flu!
3. They can help with snoring
If you or your partner suffer from snoring, then you should consider adding a humidifier into the room. This is because the extra layer of moisture in the air will ensure that your airway won’t be as dry and bothered—making it less likely that the snoring will occur. Simply turn the humidifier on before you get ready to go to bed and be amazed at the quality sleep you enjoy that night!
4. They make your hair look great
No one’s hair looks good when in a dry environment. That is why most people crave those warm summer days where the heat gives your hair a natural bounce. Often, the dry cold climate makes hair go flat and dead. But you can still have good hair days during the winter thanks to a humidifier. The moisture in the air will automatically transfer over to your hair—ensuring you have a great hair day every single day of the year!
5. They enhance your home
Not only are humidifiers good for your health, but they are also good for the health of your home! This is because the moisture that gets sent into the air helps your plants stay alive, your wooden floors look pristine, and can even prevent cracks in walls from occurring. Plus, it adds an extra layer of insulation into your home—so you can even end up saving you money on your utility bills!
Humidifiers are a great way to make any environment more comfortable. Whether it is your workspace or your bedroom, a humidifier is an absolute must-have for every home.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.