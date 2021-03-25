Hair loss is one of those parts of life that many of us struggle with futilely. It can seem embarrassing when you first start losing your hair and only get worse. You may ultimately feel next to hopeless when you don’t know what’s causing your hair loss and why it seems to be so hard to reverse.
That’s where the right shampoo can flip the script for you. Yes, the secret to no more hair loss really could all be in the shampoo you use. You just have to find the right one for you and your unique hair condition.
What is DHT?
Before you can know how to treat the problem of hair loss, you must first identify what is causing it.
For the majority of hair loss in adults, DHT is the root cause of this issue.
DHT, short for dihydrotestosterone, is a hormone produced when an enzyme interacts with the testosterone hormone that is naturally occurring in your body.
The reason this hormone is so problematic to your hair growth is that it works to minimize the size of your hair follicles and slow down the new hair growth process. This leaves you with weak follicles that underproduce, ultimately leading to hair thinning and baldness.
What is DHT Blocking Shampoo?
DHT blocking shampoo is just like the regular shampoo that you use every day, but with a few key differences.
It is formulated with different natural and chemical ingredients that have properties to help counteract the overproduction of DHT in the body.
DHT blocking shampoo does more than that, though. Since it is a hair growth shampoo, it also comes fortified with other ingredients that can help promote a healthier scalp and better quality hair as well.
How does DHT Blocking Shampoo Work?
DHT blocking shampoo employs the use of a few different ingredients that each play a unique role in targeting and blocking out the overproduction of DHT that leads to hair loss and thinning.
Natural ingredients like saw palmetto, stinging nettle, and licorice root have all proven successful in blocking DHT that gets out of hand.
Saw palmetto, one of the primary ingredients in the battle against DHT, is a plant with small berries that has been used for centuries by indigenous tribes for its positive effects not only on hair loss but also for things like bladder infections or prostate cancer.
Other Helpful Ingredients
Other ingredients like argan oil and biotin promote hair growth on top of the shampoo’s DHT blocking abilities.
Argan oil provides healthy, full hydration to combat the dryness, dandruff, and irritation that some DHT blocking ingredients can cause.
Biotin is popularly used for the promotion of healthy hair, skin, and nails. It is a stong antioxidant that counteracts oxidative stress, which dries out and damages your hair. Biotin is impressive in that it can do double-duty as a good combatant against free radicals and a booster of keratin production.
Keratin is a protein that helps your hair look strong, shining, and healthy.
How do You Use DHT Blocking Shampoo?
Using DHT blocking shampoo is easy. You simply replace your old traditional shampoo with it. It lathers on just as your regular old shampoo would and washes out as easily.
It is recommended that you leave the DHT blocking shampoo on for a bit longer than you would with traditional shampoo and that you may want to try using it twice daily, but directions differ between brands. Always read the bottle.
When to Buy DHT Blocking Shampoo
The correct answer to “when should I buy DHT blocking shampoo?” is right now. It’s never too late to reverse and prevent hair loss.
