Moonriver (MOVR) is a decentralized utility token of smart contract platform also known to all of us which is Moonriver Network. The MOVR token is only used to make the Moonriver platform more efficient and also plays a major role in facilitating governance, incentivizing nodes, payment related to transactions and other important functions.
How does Moonriver work?
Moonriver copies the elemental services and features of Ethereum Blockchain, like WEB3, accounts and subscriptions; also it has aimed to minimize the change for smart contract execution. Also, the Ethereum projects can be migrated to Moonbeam foundation through various deployment tools like Truffle, Hardhat, etc.,
You can use the Ethereum-like features and signatures like H160 and ECDSA which can easily interact with Moonriver, and you can simply connect with many popular tools like MetaMask and Hardhat, etc.,
MOVR is the utility token that is used to support the gas metering of smart contracts and incentivize the Collators and strengthen the decentralized node infrastructure, also it is used to pay the transaction fees along with the on-chain governance system.
Features of Moonriver (MOVR)
TREASURE —
If the government wants to make the proposals accepted by the council more accessible, then it can be established first with the community treasury. All transaction fees made by the network are assumed to be funded by a specified percentage. It has a feature that may be unique to it that it will have its treasury with a network-based with Moonbeam that allows easy allocation and easy management of funds with proposals approved only by the Governance Council.
STAKING —
Through the network, you can wager up to five MOVR tokens, and there are two rounds of reward payouts, each round consisting of a total of 300 blocks with a duration of 1 hour. may seem. Along with this, the prize is distributed among the collaterals and nominators. Collator blocks are produced to relay the verification process as well as to generate the evidence as well as collect the transactions done by the users. Collator rewards are set at around 20% annual inflation. Nominees who are holders of a MOVR token can place their tokens through the MoonRiver network as well as vouchers for collaterals of their choice. Variable rewards are offered to the nominators in proportion to the amount of all tokens staked in the nominees' reward pool.
MOVR Token Use Cases
The utility token is included in the MOVR Moonriver network. Which is used to accomplish different tasks, some of which are included below:
- Facilitate the creation of a decentralized node infrastructure with MoonRiver Networks to facilitate its creation.
- Payment and transaction fees for other activities with the MoonRiver network.
- Providing an on-chain governance mechanism as well as allowing Voting Council members to participate in governance activities, as well as offering updates through the network;
The Vision Behind Moonriver (MOVR)
The sight behind Moonriver (MOVR) is like that of a Moonbeam. Associated with the Moonbeam Foundation are some of the creators explaining the approach it takes to build the platform with the convenience of a large number of users and assets that support a large number of chains at once. One of the main objectives is to achieve this, a smart contract platform was created with Moonbeam, which is EVM-compatible. Also, its development is supported with decentralized applications (dApps). If we talk about the present, some smart contract platforms are available in the cross-chain network. However, it does allow developers to migrate their workloads to Moonbeam to make some changes and it will be extended more for users with some new assets and chains in scope with some of their applications.
