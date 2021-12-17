Cellular health is integral to both body and mind wellness. The human body itself is composed of trillions of cells that all have unique functions and make up the structural building blocks of life. Every aspect of biology is built on the concept that life forms are all composed of cells and that cells work together to make a functional, living organism.
It goes without saying that the structure of the cell is one of the most fundamentally important aspects of health in general! However, strengthening and improving your cellular structure is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of health or fitness culture!
For many people, the idea of pursuing better health comes down to thoughts of early morning gym sessions or copious amounts of leafy greens taking over their normal dietary routines. The truth though, is that supplying your body with the kinds of healthy, cellular boosting fats that it needs is one of the most important and long-term health improving moves you can make!
Fats in general have gotten a pretty bad wrap over the years. When you think of a healthy, balanced diet, it’s not uncommon to be surprised that fats should be present. As much as our bodies do need energy from carbs, muscle building proteins from plants and animal products, they also need cell fortifying fats.
One of those fats that is absolutely essential for the human body is pentadecanoic acid, AKA Pentacyclic acid (AKA FA15).
What’s the Big Deal With Fats?
Why are fats so important and why should you care that you are getting enough of them? That is a great question.
The cell has an extremely important structural component known as a membrane. These membranes are unique to the type of cell and function in a variety of ways. They are also composed, largely, of fatty acid lipids!
In fact, when you think of fatty acids and why your body needs them, you should automatically associate healthy fats with cellular health! The cell membrane itself is mostly composed of fatty acid lipids and it needs strong, healthy fats in order to properly work. By improving the overall health of your cells you are increasing your entire body’s ability to improve.
On top of that, certain essential fatty acids like pentadecanoic acid are only available through your diet. This means that even though your body needs this fat to stay healthy, it is incapable of creating it. This is another reason why maintaining a strong, balanced diet is so important to overall health and wellness.
Dietary Intake Doesn’t Have to Equal Headache
For some people, the fact that an improved diet doesn't have to look like nothing, but leafy greens and lean proteins is a great thing! In fact, eating a variety of healthy, fatty foods can be a great boost to your overall health. However, the truth of the matter is that trying to implement the correct kinds of fats into your daily rhythm can be a challenge.
Time is one of the biggest stressors working against people and their health goals. Most people already have packed schedules and certain elements of health culture can seem overwhelming to implement. The great news is that with a pentadecanoic acid supplement (such as FA15), you don’t have to worry about adding extra steps to get the dietary supply you need.
This easy-to-use, flavorless and odorless supplement seamlessly fits into your day. Just take one supplement with every meal and then experience the improvement and change that comes from getting healthy fatty acids into your diet.
The Benefits Are Real
Pentadecanoic acid has been linked to several health improving qualities such as helping your cells resist the damage of aging. They have also been shown to help improve red blood cell health, liver health and even boost your cellular mitochondria.
This saturated fat is a powerful tool to use when trying to reach your health and wellness goals. It greatly improves cardiovascular health and even helps to bring balanced immunity to your system. By strengthening your cell membrane and improving the resilience of your cellular structures, you will in turn increase your own resilience and this will help you both in mind and body!
What’s more, is that with the 90-day starter pack and subscription you can not only get 90 days of supplements, but you’ll have fresh FA15 shipped to you before your supply ends. So try out this incredible fatty acid supplement today and start living the life you were meant to have!
