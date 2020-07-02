If you are planning a trip to this East Asian paradise and have flexible travel dates, the first thing you need to consider is the best time to visit India.
This beautiful country, home of the breathtaking Taj Mahal —one of the World’s Seven Wonders— can get very hot and humid in August, and quite cold in the winter. Read our quick guide on the best season, day of the week, and time of day to visit the Taj Mahal.
Ideal Time to Visit the Taj Mahal
The best seasons to visit the Taj Mahal are either spring or early summer —or, in other words, from March to June.
During these months, the Taj Mahal and the rest of the Agra region enjoy mild warm weather with little to no rainfall. This makes it the best time to visit the Taj Mahal since visibility is good and temperatures are agreeable.
If you’d like to escape India’s hotter months and are considering visiting the Taj Mahal in the colder months, you may experience fewer tourists. Nevertheless, during the winter months —between November and February— the Taj Mahal is somewhat harder to see and to photograph from afar due to fog.
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal in December or January should make sure to pack warm clothing since temperatures can drop to as low as 2 degrees Celsius (or 35.6º Fahrenheit).
The Monsoon season, which takes place between August and October, is precisely when the Taj Mahal, and the rest of the Agra region, experiences its highest rainfall.
Travelers are, therefore, advised to be well prepared with rain boots, a proper umbrella, and a rain-proof bag, should they wish to carry a camera (more on what to bring —and what to avoid taking to the Taj Mahal below).
If you don’t mind the grey weather, you’ll get to enjoy the Taj Mahal with its unique rain-washed charm under the monsoon rains.
Visitors will still be able to enjoy the wonderful interiors of the Taj Mahal, despite the pouring rain. The Taj Museum inside the Taj Mahal Complex is opened from 10 AM to 5 PM and definitely worth a visit.
Travelers who would rather avoid wearing a raincoat and carrying an umbrella during their visit will probably prefer to plan their trip to India during the dry season.
April to July is also a good time to visit the Taj Mahal since crowds begin to thin and hotels may offer budget-friendly deals. If you decide to visit India during this time, make sure to pack light clothes in a breathable fabric, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a bottle of water.
Taj Mahal Visiting Schedule and Visiting Hours
Travelers wondering what day of the week is best to visit the Taj Mahal need to keep in mind that this complex is always closed on Fridays.
Perhaps the most convenient weekday to visit is on Monday or Thursday when the monument is less crowded than on weekends.
The Taj Mahal opens its gates to the public about 30 minutes before sunrise and closes them 30 minutes before sunset during normal operating days.
The best time of the day to visit the Taj Mahal is at sunrise. The Taj Mahal is so breathtaking at dawn that it is absolutely worth the effort of getting up early. Brides and grooms looking for the perfect picture can often be seen with a photographer at this hour.
What You Need to Know Before Visiting the Taj Mahal
Now that you know when to go to the Taj Mahal, you are probably wondering what you can and cannot bring on your visit.
Certain things are prohibited in the Taj Mahal, for example:
- Drone cameras, tripods, headphones, mobile phone chargers, extra camera batteries and other electric devices (excluding cell phones) are strictly forbidden in and around the Taj Mahal complex
- Eating and drinking —including candy, or alcohol— are prohibited in the Taj Mahal premises
- Cigarettes and tobacco products are not permitted
- Knives, firearms, and ammunition are strictly prohibited in and around the Taj Mahal Complex
- Photography is prohibited inside the main mausoleum
- Mobile phones, video cameras, and extra batteries are forbidden during night viewing visits. You may bring a still camera, though
Travelers are requested to keep a respectful attitude while visiting the Taj Mahal, this includes:
- Keeping your mobile phone switched off or on silent mode during your visit
- Avoid touching and scratching the walls and other surfaces of the monument
- Remaining silent inside the mausoleum
- Not carrying large bags or books since this may increase your time in the security check at the entrance
It is best to bring as little as possible with you into the Taj Mahal —leave large bags back at your hotel. This will help you avoid the long line at security check or to drop your bag off at the entrance.
Other Worthwhile Places to Visit in Agra
Once you’re done visiting the Taj Mahal and its beautiful gardens, you may wish to visit one of the following tourist attractions also located in Agra:
- Agra Fort
- Fatehpur Sikri
- Tomb of Akbar the Great
- Jama Masjid
- Tomb of Etmaduddaula / I’timād-ud-Daulah
- Tomb of Mariam-uz-Zamani
- Mehtab Bagh gardens
Aside from the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and the Agra Fort are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
(guest article)
