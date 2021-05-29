With so many options available on the market, it can be somewhat tricky to decide which bottle of wine is best for your specific tastes/needs. You might be able to narrow it down a bit, maybe you’re really into white wines, but from there, how to choose? Pinot Grigio vs Chardonnay, for instance. They look and sound extremely similar, so which one should you try? Here’s some background info to hopefully help guide you in your endeavor. Happy choosing!
Origins
OK, so you hear the name “Pinot Grigio” and you think Italian, right? Yes, that’s right, but Pinot Grigio actually originated in the Burgundy region of France, like many other bit-hitters of the wine world. In fact, in France, this variety is actually known as Pinot Gris. Wine sales and popularity, much like everything else in this world, are subject to marketing, and Italy did a great job making sure when you think of this particular style of wine, you think of their version.
Chardonnay took a slightly different approach. This variety is well-known for being easy to grow in a wide array of locations. From Europe and Asia to the Americas and even Down Under, Chardonnay varieties can be found in countless countries around the world. It has spread so far and has been around for so long, there is actually a bit of a debate about where exactly it was first grown and cultivated. However, most experts agree that France wins the Chardonnay origin title.
Growing Regions
As mentioned, Chardonnay is produced all around the world. Popular brands can be found in France, California, Australia, Italy, Chile, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, Moldova, and New Zealand. Because of this particular grape’s versatility, the finished wines also take on a lot of the characteristics of the growing regions. For example, cooler climates give Chardonnay a more citrusy flavor while warmer climates allow it to lose a bit of that acidity and gain a sweeter, rounder taste. Chardonnay also takes years to fully ferment, thus these wines will likely also have more tannins and/or flavors instilled by the barrels: oak, smoke, vanilla, etc.
Pinot Grigio is a much quicker-to-market wine (it usually ferments in just a few weeks), and since it has fewer options in growing regions, it stays fairly consistent in color, composition, and taste. Pinot Grigios do best in cooler climates. Some of the top producing countries include Italy, the United States, and Germany. In Italy, Pinot Grigio is usually grown in the Lombardy region, which is in the north of the country. In the US, Northern California and Oregon are common vineyard locations.
Unique Tastes
Of course, with any wine, there can be quite a range of flavors possible, which is why some overlap and confusion often occurs. For Pinot Grigio, at least, it’s fairly certain you’re going to get a light, crisp wine with citrus and other fruity notes. The Pinot Grigio grape variety is thought to be a mutation of the red Pinot Noir grapes, which is why even as a light, white wine, Pinot Grigios are still quite dry and high in alcohol content.
Chardonnays run the gamut. Because of their diversity in growing regions and winemaking techniques, there are as many variations as there are wineries selling Chardonnay. Generally speaking though, Chardonnays are very dry, medium-bodied wines, and are often accompanied by fruity notes (everything from rich baked apple to refreshing tropical fruits). Chardonnays will also take on additional flavors and aromas depending on their fermentation processes, honey or honeysuckle and vanilla are common.
The Choice
So now you know a bit more about these two immensely popular varieties. Ultimately, it might just come down to what exactly you’re in the mood for. Of course, buying and tasting both side-by-side is also a valid option!
