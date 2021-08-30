Health and happiness often go hand in hand. For example, taking care of physical health may benefit mental health and promote happiness, so it’s important to invest in both aspects of your wellbeing. If you’ve struggled with feeling happy and living a healthy life, this guide is for you.
Let’s take a closer look at how you can promote mental, physical, and emotional wellness for yourself and the ones you love.
Mental Health
Mental health plays an important role in supporting overall health and happiness. Mental health is a combination of emotional health, the ability to ease stress, relational health, and the ability to function every day. It’s common to struggle with mental health at some point in life, especially after big life changes, stressors, or traumatic events.
Some of the most common challenges in mental health are anxiety, depression, mood swings, negative thinking, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. If feelings of anxiety, stress, or depression are familiar to you, here are a few things you can do to help.
Find a therapist
Therapy is one of the best ways to promote mental health. There are many different methods of therapy and techniques therapists use to address various mental health concerns, but the basics of therapy involve learning to cope with mental health symptoms and manage conditions, getting the help you need to take control of your thoughts and behavior, and learning to process and work through traumatic events.
Take a supplement
As important as it is to take care of mental health, there are often stigmas surrounding medications for mental health. Luckily, as research about mental health and how it’s related to physical processes in the body increases, we learn how medications and supplements can help with certain mental health disorders.
For example, if you’re dealing with depression, certain supplements may be able to help. This is because of the internal physical factors that can influence depression, such as oxidative stress and inflammation. Supplements like fish oil, vitamin D, folic acids like L-methylfolate, and S-adenosylmethionine may be able to help.
These supplements are linked to helping support cellular processes and cognition to naturally and effectively increase serotonin and work as an antidepressant. They also perform important functions like boosting Vitamin D levels, soothing inflammation, and promoting brain function.
You can also consider supplements by Asystem. These are designed to address mental health concerns like stress and sleep, as well as physical concerns like skincare and pain relief. In gummy form, capsule form, and even a soothing roll-on applicator, there’s a supplement for everyone. Even something as simple as sipping green tea can help promote health and relaxation.
Get a good night’s sleep
Sleep is an essential function for our bodies and brains to function properly. If you don’t get enough sleep, you can experience short term effects like fatigue, mood swings, poor emotional health, and irritability, as well as more serious long term effects on heart health and the immune system.
Getting comfortable sleep isn’t as easy as it sounds. Luckily, there are tools to use that can help. Look for comforters that are breathable, soft, and fluffy. You can also look for comforters and linens made from hemp and eucalyptus for added soothing benefits.
If you still have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, try meditation. You can find meditation prompts, stories, coaching, soothing sounds and music, hypnosis, and more to calm your mind before bed and help you get a great night’s sleep.
Surround yourself with loved ones
There are many things in life you can’t control. These circumstances can often affect mental health and lead to stress, anxiety, and more. However, spending time with the people you love doing the things you love is something you can control. So, to support mental health, invest in the people you love and spend time doing the things you love!
Invest in your physical health
Physical health and mental health are closely tied. In other words, to promote mental health, you also have to promote physical health. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go to the gym every day of the week and cut out your favorite foods.
There are many ways you can invest in physical health to support overall wellbeing. Read on below to learn more.
Physical Health
Physical health is a combination of many different factors. It relies on what you put into your body, what you do with your body, and how you provide your body with the nutrients and vitamins it needs to thrive. These factors are essential to achieving the happy, healthy life everyone desires. So, here are the basics of physical health and easy ways you can support your body. After all, you only get one, so it’s important to take care of it!
You are What You Eat
You’ve probably heard the phrase you are what you eat, but it carries some truth to it. What you put in your body is what fuels your actions and thoughts. Neglecting to give your body the nourishment it needs can take a serious toll on your health. So, if you eat foods that lack the proper nutrients, your body will lack these nutrients as well.
We get it. You’re full time workers, family members, and have better things to do than spend all day finding recipes and grocery shopping. JOW is an excellent tool to use if you don’t have the time to grocery shop, create recipes, or find nutritious meals at the store. It’s an app that customizes a menu to your family, food preferences, and dietary restrictions and creates a personalized menu for you. You can get your groceries delivered to your door or pick them up to start cooking a nutritious meal just like that, so you can enjoy more time doing what you love!
If you have little ones at home and don’t have the time to cook homemade baby food for them, there are tools for you too! Recent news surrounding the amount of heavy metals in baby food has shocked parents, leading to a rise in homemade baby food. Luckily, there are baby foods that are rich in the nutrients your baby needs without any of the heavy metals.
If you feel stuck, drained, or aren’t sure how to take care of your body, try a 5 day nutritional cleanse. This will help give you a whole body reset so you can focus on becoming the best, healthiest you yet. For five days, you can eat nutritious foods and substances that are pre-made, shelf-stable, and ready to eat.
Staying Healthy During Covid-19
It’s no secret that it’s more important than ever to stay healthy since the onset of Covid-19. Here are a few ways to do this!
- First, invest in FDA approved medical masks to keep you and those around you safe. This can also help stop the spread of Covid-19. Watch out for signs of sickness like coughing up Phlegm, fever, or other cold-like symptoms. These could also be signs of another sickness like the flu or bronchitis, so be aware and watch out for the right signs.
- If you’re unable to schedule an appointment with your general health care physician or access a pharmacy to get medications, REX MD is a great tool to use! It connects men with doctors around the United States to treat men’s health conditions and deliver medicine right to their door.
- For pain relief and period care tailored specifically for women by women, Rael offers deliveries so you can get the relief and care you need without needing to leave the house.
-
- Protecting your eyes is also important, but it may be difficult to visit an eye care professional in person. Luckily, you can find all the stylish prescription safety glasses you need online!
Health and Happiness That’s Tailored to You
Health and happiness doesn’t look the same for everyone. That’s why it’s important to listen to your body and mind to figure out the best ways to achieve the healthiest, happiest you yet. Using these tips and tricks will help you along the way!
