To catch your targeted fish and to coax it to bite you need a lure that can grab fish’s attention instantly and stimulates its senses. There are various options available for lures and baits and it can often get confusing for anglers as to which one should they opt for.
Well, versatility is the key and as an angler, you should opt for lures that can help you catch bass the entire year and in a variety of water body types. To help our fishing lovers, we have put together some of the lures that are proven successful in every water body and can certainly help you in catching bass.
Bass Lures That You Can Rely On:
- Jig:
Opting for skirted jigs are one of the best decisions an angler can make, they are proven to catch bass in 40 and 90-degree water, and not just in water but also in grass, wood and open water. No matter the season, depth or cover a jig is proven to get the fish bite throughout the year.
- Crankbait:
Crankbaits are another lure that is proven to be the best bait, you can always get your bass willing to bite the crankbait by changing it from time to time and through water conditions. You can adjust the wobbles according to water requirements and seasons and keep your fish biting.
- Finesse Worm:
Choosing finesse worms is quite beneficial for bass anglers since they get bit the entire day under any condition. This is the exact reason why they are known to be the most effective lure plastics. Another benefit of using finesse worm is that no matter what challenges a lake throws at you, the finesse worm will help you catch the bass.
- Chatterbait:
If you are looking for a lure that can target bass in or around shallow water cover then choosing chatter bait would be the ideal pick for you. It is also known to be the most versatile baits that one can use in a variety of ways and situations. You do not need to worry if you are just a beginner, using a chatter bait does not require any special skill or experience and anyone can use it.
- Craw:
If you love fishing then you must be aware that bass feeds on a variety of species, but one lure they cannot stop feeding on is the crawfish, yes! They are easily found in shallow weeds but if you are looking for a plastic craw then they can also be used on the back of a jig and they imitate the similar appearance working wonders in catching the bass.
- Swimbait:
Although Swimbaits are new in the industry of tackling bass they have already impressed most of the fish catchers. They are known to imitate various baitfish species and are also quite effective as a lure since they tend to mimic a dying shad when hopped onto an umbrella rig.
Concluding Thoughts:
By the end of this article we hope we have helped you in finding the best lures that can help you in catching the bass no matter the depth of the water whether it is deep or shallow, these above-mentioned lures will always do the trick and you would not have to return home empty-handed that's assured.
You can choose any lure that you find interesting and apt according to your targeted fish species, and these lures will definitely attract your catch and coax it to bite the lure. Moreover, it does not matter if you are not experienced or do not have any special skills you can still use all of these lures throughout the year.
(guest article)
