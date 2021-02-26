Caviar is fish eggs, mainly from the Sturgeon fish family. People consider it a luxury food item, and high-quality restaurants serve caviar as appetizers for their valued customers. Restaurants serve these eggs raw as well as roasted. It ranges in taste and price depending upon the origin of the fish. The most expensive caviar comes from the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.
What makes it Unique?
People with exquisite taste consider caviar a delicacy because these black pearl-like eggs have a unique texture and flavor. To enjoy its outstanding flavor, people don't mind overpaying for it. Though admittedly, it I an acquired taste.
Caviar's mild salty flavor does not appeal to every palate with the first bite. You need to give yourself the time to develop taste. Most people don't know is that caviar became food for the royals before oysters, champagne, truffles ever made their way to the royal dining tables.
Reasons Why Caviar Is a Delicacy
History
Caviar has a history of being food for royals and aristocrats. Its account is linked back to the ancient Greeks, Russians, and Roman rulers. Ever since those times, people have been willing to spend a great deal of money on caviar.
Caviar and Wine
Like wine lovers spend a lot of money on wine tours, caviar fanatics do all they can to taste different caviar ranges. To provide an unforgettable culinary experience, people categorize caviar based on color, flavor, and texture. Caviar lovers try other caviar species, including Ossetra, Kaluga, Sevruga, Sterlet, and Beluga.
Nutritional Value
Apart from being delicious, caviar has excellent nutritional value. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Caviar has omega-three that is the best element to strengthen human body systems, including the immune system. Sturgeon caviar has nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin A, E, B6, Iron, Magnesium, and Selenium.
Short Preservation
Caviar has a brief preservation period, and people don't keep it for more than three weeks. With such a short shelf life, it needs to be served fresh. People store unpasteurized caviar for more extended periods, but caviar fanatics know that one can experience its exquisite taste when served fresh.
Caviar Harvesting
Caviar takes a lot of time to harvest. People who have fish farms need to extract the eggs through a detailed and time-consuming process. Once taken away from the fish, vendors wash the eggs manually because they can ruin their delicate shape if any machines are used. After washing, the eggs go for inspection to discard any rotten eggs.
Rare
Not every restaurant serves caviar because it is a rare delicacy. At first, caviar originated from the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea only, but now it is farmed worldwide. However, the Sturgeon fish family is growing well. A Sturgeon female does not start laying eggs in the first 7 to 20 years, making the caviar eggs a rare luxurious dish.
Henceforth, people with a delicate taste palate don't mind paying extra for this outstanding appetizer at luxury dine-out dates. People like to boast of their refined tastes in various types of caviar as well.
Exquisite Taste
It is a well-known delicacy worldwide, with varying qualities in different varieties it offers a lot to explore. Other types of caviar vary in size, color, firmness, taste, and aroma. Wide caviar varieties are firmer than the ones with lower quality.
The Beluga caviar gives off a nutty buttery flavor, whereas some people say that it just tastes like ocean water. People appreciate the presence of this delicacy on the dinner table at occasional celebrations. However, caviar lovers will understand it any day.
Conclusion:
Caviar is one of the delicacies that everyone should at least try once in their lifetime. The mild salty taste may not appeal to everyone, so let your tastebuds savor the texture before passing a judgment. There is a reason why the royals declared it as a delicacy.
(guest article)
