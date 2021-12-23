People know the risk of bitcoin investment. After the crazy drop in the price of bitcoin in May 2021, people got a proper understanding of the significant risk associated with the investment. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are still one of the most volatile investments. Within a short span, bitcoin has seen significant swings in cost.
People who aim to invest in cryptos are getting curious about the risks. Many experts are coming up with tips so that new investors can make wise decisions. As per expert Tori Dunlap, people should follow the 5% rule in a bitcoin investment. It means you should not spend more than 5% on risky portfolios like Crypto. As per the expert, it is essential to be cautious as speculations are associated with bitcoins. The simple rule you can follow is investing only the amount you are ok with losing.
It is essential to get proper research to understand the risk when it comes to new investors. Most experts opine that you should not invest in cryptocurrencies if you cannot meet your everyday financial needs. For example, if you cannot pay your debts, EMIs, or an emergency payment, you should not invest in bitcoins. Unfortunately, because of the buzz going around bitcoin, people invest in it without paying attention. Just because the bitcoin investment seems interesting does not mean that you should start investing without proper planning.
So, let's understand what experts have to say about bitcoin investment:
Vrishin Subramaniam says invest 2-5% of net worth in bitcoin.
As per a statement by Vrishin Subramaniam, you should try to invest only 2-5% of your net worth in bitcoins. Vrishin is a founder at CapitalWe. Since new investors don't track their investment metrics quite regularly, it is not advisable to invest more than 2-5%. As per Subramaniam, you can easily change your crypto strategy with time. But, till then, you should try to keep your risks at a minimal level.
Theresa Morrison: Invest 1% - 4%
The final decision to invest in bitcoin or other Crypto should depend on your interest and awareness of the market condition. As per Theresa Morrison, crypto-investors are divided into two camps: crypto-savvy and crypto-curious investors. People who are crypto-curious should try to invest 1% of their investment in bitcoins. This way, they will get the proper opportunity to explore the market. But, people who are crypto-savvy can try to invest up to 4% of their portfolio in Crypto. People need to understand that Crypto is an aggressive investment model. Thus, investors need to have a holistic approach before investing. In addition, they need to understand the impact of their investment on their net worth.
But, the overall recommendation of Morrison was to keep the bitcoin investment below 5% of the portfolio.
Ryan Sterling: Less than 3% of total liquid assets
As per an expert, Ryan Sterling, Crypto offers one of the best opportunities for portfolio diversification. Sterling is the founding member of a company "Future your wealth." He recommends novice bitcoin investors keep the overall investment below 3%. Thus, you need to invest in Crypto less than 3% of the total liquid assets.
Michael Kelly: 1-2% of total investment
Depending on the investor's situation, it is always advisable to allocate less in a new investment opportunity. The arrival of bitcoin is not as old as other currencies and stocks. Thus, to have a healthy and prosperous investment portfolio, you should try not to increase your investment by more than 1-2%. In addition, crypto investment comes up with lots of volatility.
The level of investment can also depend upon the risk-taking abilities of the investor. But, a minimal allocation of 1-2% of your net worth won't cause any harm to your portfolio. Most experts believe that bitcoin is a good asset, and adding it to your investment portfolio will help you correlate modern and traditional investment.
Kelly is an expert who believes in a risk-taking approach for investment. Yet, Kelly thinks that the volatility of bitcoin is one of the drawbacks, and it can impact your overall investment. Thus, keeping the investment level at 1-2% is quite affordable.
If you plan to add bitcoin as part of your portfolio, these tips by experts will be highly beneficial. For details, you can check the website for the imminent bitcoin crash.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.