If you've not realized that video is the most popular type of web content, now is the time to do so.
The importance of video marketing trends in overall marketing strategy is growing. Eighty-six percent of businesses said they were using video as a marketing strategy in 2021. Moreover, 93% of them consider it a crucial component of their overall strategy.
Businesses aren't merely speculating. They're responding to a clear need from users for more video content.
As per research, 84 percent of users have been convinced to purchase a product after seeing a video, and they are twice as likely to share videos than other forms of internet content. According to Cisco, the video will account for 82 percent of all web traffic by 2022.
Before we get into the video trends for the next year, let’s take a peek at some facts.
- Brands are actively using live video to connect with their customers.
- Videos are becoming a more significant aspect of SEO strategy.
- Social media stories and Vlogs are beautiful ways to showcase your brand image and interact with your audience on a more personal level.
- The majority of people prefer to watch videos without audio.
- User-generated content is the most trusted type of internet content.
Therefore, we see video marketing is now an essential part of every digital marketing strategy. Consumers are increasingly inclined to view a video on the web before reading text, and over 75% of marketers employ video as part of their overall content strategy.
Future trends to expect in video marketing?
Online interactive videos
The web video sector has been evolving at a quick pace as well. Many businesses employ interactive clips to engage their customers and collect consumer data, rather than only for entertainment or advertising a business. Because the internet's potential is limitless, it's only natural that videos have become an integral part of how people find information. As a result, in 2022, internet videos will be more interactive than they are now.
Live videos
Another trend businesses should keep an eye on if they want to be relevant in 2022 is live streaming. Many people think of this as a new type of consumer interaction, and it's gaining popularity. Businesses may use online video to interact and engage with customers.
Live streaming is a powerful method for increasing consumer engagement and allowing people to connect with companies in real-time. Moreover, online video creation is becoming more economical, and all businesses now have access to the tools needed to create professional-quality videos. It's not only about making films for marketing; businesses can also use them to broadcast live events or provide training on utilizing their products.
We can expect more high-quality videos made by various companies and live streaming functions. With new trends and technology, online video is continuously evolving, and these changes will continue to happen even faster in the future. Consequently, we will be better prepared for 2022 and be able to guarantee that live streaming engages our respective audiences as we learn what works and what doesn't.
Cloud-based video editing tools
The most extensive online video editors will continue to develop as they discover new methods to suit all sorts of producers. Marketers may use an online video editor to quickly create professional-looking movies, even if they have no prior expertise or abilities. Using pre-made scenes and features, anybody may produce unique and compelling content using video editing tools.
They can create live-action or animated videos in a matter of seconds, saving your team much time in the process. They're simple to use and adaptable to any brand, company size, or sector. Videos made with online video editors may be adjusted and changed to match the target audience's needs. Companies use Ai Technology to create personalized clips that best match their target audiences, bringing online video editing to new heights.
A few other trends to look for in video marketing:
SEO videos
Search engine optimization is nothing new, but what about optimized movies for search? According to Forrester, videos are 53 times more likely than other traditional SEO tactics to earn first-page rankings.
Vlogs
We all know that one of the most successful methods to connect with customers, build your brand's personality, and engage your audience is through brand storytelling. Vlogs are the most convenient way to tell a story.
AR/VR videos
With the epidemic, businesses adopted AR and VR videos to develop virtual experiences.
Silent videos
Marketers are now making videos specifically for quiet viewing. Isn't having a vision and sound the whole idea of a video? Not any longer.
On Facebook, a stunning 85 percent of videos are watched without sound.
User-generated content
Consumers place a higher value on user-generated content than branded content. 85% of people believe UGC is more trustworthy, and over 70% believe it is more genuine and attractive.
The future of videos in marketing strategy
What are some significant takeaways and practice guidelines for implementing video into your marketing strategy? The preceding article provided you with a very accurate image of how your audience consumes video, and the way you construct your videos should be closely related to that, not just in terms of how they are developed and presented but also in terms of how well they perform.
Here’s what data tells:
- Client testimonials (51 percent), video tutorials (50 percent), and demo videos are the three most successful forms of video content (49 percent).
- Almost two-thirds of customers prefer video which is less than 60 seconds long.
- Online videos will account for more than 82 percent of all consumer internet traffic by 2022, up from 15 percent in 2017.
- By 2022, the video will account for nearly four-fifths (79%) of all mobile data traffic worldwide.
Final thoughts
Video marketing is a growing sector, with projections that videos will replace text as a significant source of information for marketers by 2022. To be competitive, organizations must adapt their strategy as more and more consumers turn to internet sources for information.
(guest article)
