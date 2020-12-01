India is a magnificent place that has millions of sports fans. This is a diverse country with many traditions in various sports, so it’s no surprise that many people there also love to bet. Ever since online betting became popular, people can support their favorite team even while they’re on the go, thanks to their handheld devices.
If you are still wondering what sport to bet on, here are a few examples of the most popular sports in India. Everything you will see here has enough markets to choose from, so even if you don’t have any previous experience, you still should be able to find something good.
Cricket
Some people might think that the go-to sport for most people is football. However, it turns out that the most popular sport in India is actually cricket. Some people argue that this sport in India has more fans than football in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, which is just impressive.
Apart from the fact that there are many TV channels that promote the sport, the country itself is actually pretty good at it. If you are interested in the most popular bookmakers in India that will provide you with excellent odds, take a look at Betenemy’s statistics. After seeing the markets and odds, you will realize why people like to bet on this incredible sport.
Football
Unlike most countries around the world, football is actually the second-popular sport in the country. What’s interesting about it is that people usually like to spectate it, rather than actively playing. As a result, India’s national football team is not performing that well if you compare it to the one for cricket.
Another interesting fact about football in India is that people really like to watch the Premier League. Consequently, many of the top English football teams have created special fan groups in the country to become even more popular. Don’t forget that India is one of the biggest countries in the world.
Hockey
Some of you might not know, but hockey is actually India’s national sport because it used to be really hot back in the days. Unfortunately, people’s interest in it has declined over the years, even though the country used to dominate the Olympic games.
One of the reasons why some people lost interest in the sport is due to the fact that there was a change that allowed people to play on turf. Needless to say, most Indian players weren’t so keen on this idea.
The good thing about hockey is that the country has its own league, which began its existence back in 2013. As a result, every bettor has the option to choose from loads of interesting matches that usually also have good odds.
Conclusion
Regardless of which sport you go for, make sure you check out the available matches, markets, and odds. Needless to say, some of the sports here will probably have better odds and more options than others.
(guest article)
