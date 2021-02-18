When it comes to receding hairline women, suffer a great deal. Though it's not as prevalent - it affects 30 million women compared to 50 million men - it concerns females who view their manes as their 'crowning glory.’
Although you might not be able to avoid the eventuality of a receding hairline, there are a lot of things you can do about it. These include eating a healthy diet - and taking certain supplements and medications. Add to that, herbal remedies, supplements, essential oils, and hair-growing shampoos may prove useful as well.
Healthy Diet
What you eat (or don't) can take a toll on your hairline.
Protein, for one, is the building block of the hair structure called keratin. Without adequate protein intake, hair becomes brittle. A lack of protein makes hair grow slower too.
Iron nourishes the follicles with oxygen and other essential nutrients. Low levels of iron will stunt hair growth - and cause shedding as well.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which you can obtain through fatty fish, help produce oils that hydrate the hair and scalp. Without these, the hair will lose its shine - and grow slower too.
One of the essential sources that women tend to forget is water, yet another fundamental building block of hair. Drinking 8 cups of water a day helps prevent dryness - a factor that makes hair more brittle and easy to shed.
Supplements
If you are unable to meet the dietary requirements of the nutrients above, then you may need to take these supplements for your hair:
- Biotin - Helps produce amino acids that form strengthening hair proteins.
- B Vitamins - Helps create blood cells that supply the hair follicles with oxygen and other necessary nutrients.
- Vitamin C - Pivotal in the formation of collagen, a protein required for hair growth.
- Zinc - Works to bind proteins, which make the hair more robust and more resistant to shedding.
Medications
There are 2 FDA-approved medications that you can use to manage your receding hairline.
One is Minoxidil, also known as Rogaine, which stimulates hair growth in the scalp.
The other is Finasteride or Propecia, which decreases the hormones that affect the hair follicles.
While effective, both take a long time to work. It will take about four months for Minoxidil - and six months for Finasteride - to restore your hairline.
Herbal Remedies
If you're looking for a more natural solution to fix your hairline, then you should try natural remedies such as:
- Aloe Vera
- Chinese Hibiscus
- Ginseng
- Gotu Kala
You can use just one herb - or combine it with others - and mix it to a carrier oil such as coconut, jojoba, or almond. You can use this as a leave-in conditioner for your scalp.
Essential Oils
Just like traditional herbs, peppermint, lavender, and rosemary essential oils may help manage your receding hairline. Similar to herbal remedies, you can mix these carrier oils and use them as a leave-in treatment.
Hair Growth Shampoos
Hair growth shampoos are made with herbal remedies, essential oils, vitamins, and nutrients.
Apart from nourishing the hair, they may help decrease the level of dihydrotestosterone or DHT. It is the hormone behind androgenic alopecia or pattern hair loss, which is the common cause of women’s receding hairline.
A receding hairline may be part of aging, but you need not suffer in silence from it. With the help of a healthy diet, herbal remedies, and hair growth shampoos, you may finally regain a fuller head of hair.
(guest article)
