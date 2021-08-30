Casinos have a multi-faceted experience. There are the games, of course, but there's also food and drink, shopping in the mall (sometimes), outdoor pools, bonuses from wildzbonus.com, and a whole bunch more.
This guide will assist you in figuring out what to expect from your first casino visit so that you can make sure to take full advantage of this fantastic adult playground.
Age requirement
Most casinos have two lines to get into the casino: one for people 18 and older and one for 21 and older. The only way to get into the 21+ line is to have your actual card on you, which shows that you're over the age of 21. You typically need two forms of ID to get into this line:
1) A state-issued form of ID (like a driver's license).
2) A second form of ID with your birthdate on it.
For example, you can use an out-of-state driver's license, as well as a US Passport or Military ID. You could also use a state-issued ID from another country if you have documents that prove that you're legally in the US. Simply having a passport isn't enough; you need to prove that you're allowed to be in the US. Some casinos are strict about this (notably those around Indian reservations), so it's always good to check with your particular casino rules!
Drinks aren't free
Drinks are not accessible in a casino, but if you're gambling at a table game or playing slots, there's absolutely nothing stopping the dealer from giving an alcoholic beverage if they see fit! Even though drinks cost money (usually $7), they have the power to comp players. For example, if you're drinking and gambling, nothing stops them from comping your $7 drink for free.
Casino etiquette dictates that you should tip the dealer a chip (or two) each time one is given to you - this makes it easier on the next person who gets an alcoholic beverage, so they don't have to carry around a pile of chips. You can also tip after a session, tipping more if you're losing and less if you're winning.
If you decide to buy a drink for another player or dealer, that's fine! Drinks are meant to be enjoyed in one go. If you're playing at a slot machine or table game, you can't take your drink with you if you leave your seat - even if only for 30 seconds!
Casino Rules
There are a few basic ground rules that all casinos have:
No outside food or drink - This includes bringing in snacks from the hotel! All casinos want to keep their gambling area as clean and sanitary as possible, which means not allowing anything except your money inside. If you're hungry, by all means - eat before you arrive.
No smoking except in designated areas - Most casinos still have many non-smoking rooms, but a few don't! If you're not allowed to smoke there, it's best to find another casino or wait until the next time you come.
No disruptive behavior - This includes getting too loud, losing your cool, swearing excessively, or otherwise trying to draw attention to yourself. Casinos expect you to act maturely and respectably. If you don't, you'll be asked to leave.
No harassing other players - This is especially important for those with physical disabilities or is considered "easy targets" (e.g., children in card rooms, women at roulette tables). If you give someone a hard time about something, they can and will call their pit boss over to intervene!
No touching the glass on the table - Casinos have this rule for both players and dealers. They certainly don't want any accidental spills happening, and it's generally seen as being courteous.
No touching the cards - This is for dealers only, but they certainly don't want their cards touched by anyone other than the player they're dealing with.
Slots
Slot machines are a popular type of casino game, and their simplicity and ease of use make them a perfect starting point for beginners.
Slots have three reels that spin when you pull the handle or press the "Spin" button. Each reel contains several symbols, some more common than others. The game's object is to line up three or more identical symbols across a pay line, beginning with the leftmost reel and moving right.
Slots usually offer multiple ways to win - including both regular payouts and bonus rounds!
Slot games are also known for their tremendous themes and styles - ranging from classic fruit machines to modern video slots with complex bonus rounds.
When playing at a slot machine, you can play for as long (or as little) as you want! It is known as "playing the maximum number of coins" or "playing max credits." For example, pulling the handle three times will play nine credits on three-reel slots like Double Diamond and Red Hot Devil. On video slots like Wheel of Fortune and Cleopatra, pressing the "Spin" button once might play 20 credits or even more!
How to Place a bet
When you place your bet on a game, it means that you're betting money on the chance of winning. There are two steps to placing a bet:
1. Decide how much you want to bet
2. Place your chips in the corresponding area and wait for the game to start
Most games are "bet 'em or fold 'em," - meaning that you either bet and keep playing or fold and stop. However, some games have a "call bet" system to add more chips while playing the hand!
Many casinos have signs that show the minimum and maximum bets. Check these out before placing your wager! Most table games also require you to place your bets before the cards are dealt.
There's usually a betting area for each player - although it may be considered rude to stare at their cards without placing any bets of your own!
After you decide on an appropriate wager, you're ready to place your chips. When placing them, make sure that you don't disturb other players - and try not to knock over anyone's drink!
Conclusion
If you're not the legal age to gamble, consider signing up for a casino rewards club. You'll have access to free slot play and other great perks that allow you to get the most out of your gambling experience without risking any money!
Casino rules can be tricky at first, but with this blog post's help, it won't take long before you feel like an expert in no time. One more tip- if there are drinks on offer while playing video poker or slots, don't expect them to come free of charge; make sure you bring enough cash just in case.
