Life isn't easy. All it takes is an illness or a road accident to throw your life off balance and derail your family's financial structure. But what if you thought ahead and planned for these contingencies long before they became a possibility?
Investing in a term policy early in your life can prove to be highly beneficial. With a young age come fewer responsibilities and the freedom to take your time and compare online term insurance plans before investing.
So, let us see why it is essential to start as early as possible, and how does it help you buy a term insurance policy.
Early Bird Catches the Worm
Why wait for the lump-sum to invest your cash into sound investments? When you start investing in a term policy at an early age with an amount you can afford, you can always scale up later on. There is an advantage in adopting this strategy. Let us look at the early-bird benefit of investing in a term insurance policy at a young age.
- You Get to Customize Your Term Policy
When you are young, you are a low risk for the insurance company. Therefore, you can pick and choose every aspect of your financial instruments. You can ask questions about term plan, review and compare plans online to choose a term insurance policy to see what suits you best.
However, as you cross your 30s, the lifestyle disorders creep up that you would have to disclose in the health-related information. Your age and health conditions will determine the coverage that you'll get and the payable premiums. If you want to choose the policy precisely to your liking, then consider starting early.
- The Age Advantage
Typically, a person in their early 20s is vigorous, full of life, with fewer responsibilities to shoulder. The time is ripe for buying a term policy online. Do you know why? Because of the premium amount payable increases with age.
Getting a term policy in your 20s will keep your premium low that will remain the same throughout the policy. Therefore, buying a term insurance policy insurance early will allow you to enjoy the benefits of lower premiums with higher returns!
Benefits of Buying Term Insurance Early in Life
- They pay for current and future liabilities
It doesn't matter if you are in the prime of your youth. The misfortune can befall anyone, anytime. The sooner you plan to invest in a term insurance policy, the safer you and your family's financial interests will be in such an event. The coverage you take now will cover not only existing liabilities but also the ones you take on in the future.
- Tax exemption of premiums under Section 80C
While it is not advisable to invest in a term policy solely to save tax, it does provide an added benefit to the investor, thereby incentivizing his investment. Since the best online term insurance plans are exempt from tax under Income Tax section 80C, the sooner you buy a term policy, the more tax you save. So you are not only saving on lower premiums but also up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs per financial year in taxes too!
- Longer policy duration
Every term policy has an age threshold. Therefore, by investing in the best online term insurance in your 20s or 30s, you will be able to enjoy a more extended cover without worrying about the policy duration or the age limit.
Thus, you will remain covered until all your significant liabilities have been paid off. In some policies, you can also avail of the return on premium benefit as provided by Max Life. For instance, term insurance plans from reputable insurers such as Max Life Insurance, you have the option of earning all your premium back if you survive the term duration. Imagine all the money you would get because you started early! This could be an addition to your retirement fund that you can use to live a comfortable life.
- Lower chances of rejection
The earlier you invest in a term policy, the fewer are your chances of being rejected by an insurance provider. Waiting any longer will make your application vulnerable to rejection, or you will end up paying a higher premium for the same policy.
- Large sum assured
In your 30s, you have fewer pre-existing medical conditions and a stable income that makes it possible to get a large sum assured. At the same time, you will be able to give your family reliable financial security in case of an eventuality.
With extensive coverage, at affordable premiums, you would be able to build a large corpus that can keep your dependents financially independent, even in your absence. Besides, the hefty pay-out promised by the term insurance policy will be tax-free as per Section 10D of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
A term plan is the purest form of insurance policy that is necessary for you to purchase as soon as possible, especially if you want to reap the benefits of tax savings, lower premiums, and comprehensive protection.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.