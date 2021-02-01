Graphic t-shirts are a staple item in every man's wardrobe. It is a safe wager to say that pretty much every person in the western hemisphere has at least one printed t-shirt in their closet or dresser.
The graphic t-shirt came about in the 1960s, after the invention of silk screen printing. This invention meant that artists' creations could be sold at scale, rather than requiring each shirt to be hand-painted.
With the convenience of silk screening, graphic tees became affordable enough to be worn by everyone. They came to prominence when rock bands used them to promote album releases and tour dates.
Graphic tees quickly evolved into the equivalent of a walking billboard. Businesses figured out they could put their branding on t-shirts, and people would gladly wear them out in public, acting as unofficial brand representatives.
Eventually, people began to take more ownership of the imagery on their t-shirts, seeking out designs that appealed to them or those that represented who they were—these modern graphic t-shirts throwback to the original printed t-shirts created by artists as unique items.
Great Graphic Tees Are Not Hard to Find
Graphic tees are readily available. You can find them in any retail store that sells men's clothing. The challenge is finding truly unique graphic tees that will set you apart.
Most Tee shirt designs you find in big box stores and mall retailers are similar. They are typically based on established brands, whether that be a band, tv show, or even a fast-food restaurant logo.
Some of these brands fall under the umbrella of "ironic" wear when branding is chosen because it is humorous to the wearer. These tees can often be picked up at thrift shops or the business advertised on them, making them a convenient option.
There is some comfort to be found in these weathered old t-shirts, and they are perfect for casual days at home. There are some times that a more versatile option is needed.
When you want the fun, relaxed vibe of a graphic tee but need something that doesn't look thrifted, you will have to step up your quality. To find cool graphic tees that don't look like the same ones everyone else you know owns, or like everyone you know has already owned them, turn to the magic of the internet.
Grown Ups Can't Always Thrift
When you buy graphic tees on the internet, there are a few key factors to consider.
The first thing to look for in a great graphic tee is the material. Traditional t-shirts are made of 100% cotton. Cotton is soft to the touch and makes for a comfortable shirt, but it has some drawbacks.
The first issue with 100% cotton t-shirts is durability. Without another fiber woven in, cotton will fray and wear out every time it is washed.
Cotton is also notorious for shrinking. This makes finding the perfect fit difficult because the shirt will continually draw up each time it is washed. This can make the graphic images on your shirts crack and wrinkle while your formerly black tee fades to a weird navy blue/charcoal gray hybrid.
The perfect graphic tee will be made with a poly-cotton blend that lets them hold their shape and color for much longer.
The best graphic tees will also have proprietary images, so you know that you won't see 45 other people wearing the same shirt when you wear it to the gym.
In summary, the best graphic tees are no more than an internet search away!
(guest article)
