Vinyl records are the best to enjoy classical music. If you are old fashioned and enjoy some jazz or Sinatra in your leisure time, vinyl is the best way to do it. It makes you feel the music in your pulse. But there are many qualities out there, and you want the best for yourself.
Spotting a quality vinyl record for your collection is an art. You need to know what you want and where you should look for it. There are vinyl record stores everywhere just waiting for you to visit them. But here is what you need to know before you make a purchase:
- The first rule of a quality vinyl is a quality search. You can go online and read some blogs.
- If it is quality you are after, go for first pressings. Re-pressed records do not uphold the right standards for keen listeners.
- New means expensive, so try to find a yard sale for a good bargain. It is time taking but worth it.
- Purchasing through a record dealer can be costly, but it will be safe, and you won’t have to put in too much effort.
- A slew of factors can differentiate the quality of records. If you do not have the experience, do use a dealer to assist you in costly purchases.
- The guide in vinyl stores can help you with everything in low-cost purchases.
- Vinyl is divided into weight categories too. There are many misconceptions regarding that. Different types offer different pros, and you need to know your reasons and sort your priorities before deciding to purchase.
Any decent vinyl record collector must know how to clean and store the vinyl records properly.
How to Clean Vinyl Records?
These precious things can be a bit tricky to maintain. They need to stay clean and healthy if you want to be able to keep using them. Any good vinyl record store can supply you with the tools and cleaning solutions.
Here is how you can clean vinyl records:
- Periodically remove any accumulation of dust or static with a vinyl record brush
- Perform a thorough visual inspection to check for any marks and blemishes
- If you find any dusty areas, then spray cleaning solution on them
- With small circular motions clean the wipe it carefully
- Rinse off the record and air dry
It is essential to store vinyl records appropriately if you want to use them for a more extended period and avoid any other problems.
How to store vinyl records?
Vinyl record storage is a particular task. You have to do it just right to get the most usage out of them and protect them.
- Always clean them before you store them, even when you took them out for a short while.
- Never store them outside of the album jackets. They will gather dust, and the sound quality will be reduced.
- You must store all vinyl records in an upright position. Use a record storage crate if you have to keep them in good condition.
- Never stack records on top of each other. It is the quickest way for them to get damaged with cracks and scuff marks.
- Play them right and pick them only by the edge. Never touch its surface while playing or storing. Oil accumulation from fingers can damage them significantly.
Well, if you are going to do it, make sure it’s done right! Taking care of these prized possessions can be hectic but worth it. Now that you know how to play, clean, and store vinyl records, visit a vinyl record store in your area and enjoy your favorite music with style.
