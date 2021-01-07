Sustainable clothing is of ever-increasing importance to mindful consumers. The fast fashion industry is responsible for huge amounts of waste, pollution, and trash. Most companies use synthetic blends of materials, including chemicals, plastics, and dyes. This means they do not biodegrade and usually cannot be recycled. Their quality also leaves a lot to be desired as you can see the thinning and wearing out after only a few wears and washes. Recently there have been a few companies coming forth with new ways of doing things, but most of these are targeted toward adults. What about our kids? How can we shop sustainably for them?
Give Clothes a Second Life
One of the best things you can do for sustainable clothing is to pass along or donate your gently used garments and don’t be shy about accepting them from others. Lots of people pass clothes back and forth between friends and families as they have children. This is a great way to save money and help the planet.
You can also shop at local thrift and second-hand stores and even consignment boutiques. You can find stylish children's clothes for a fraction of the cost. Putting my toddler in a brand new, name brand outfit seems like lighting cash on fire. Shopping for second-hand goods is like a treasure hunt where I’m helping others, the planet, and my family.
Don’t forget the many online websites and marketplaces that exist for buying and selling as well. If you’re worried about the environmental impact of delivery and packaging, many websites have options for zero-waste packaging. You can also of course talk to the people you’re ordering from and let them know you are fine with clothes being delivered in repurposed boxes or packages. Ordering online further lowers your carbon footprint because you aren’t out driving around and looking for deals all day. Like brick and mortar stores, some websites and exchanges are more designer-driven and some aren’t. Decide what you’re looking for before you get ready to buy (and sell).
Know Your Retailer
Sometimes you just need new clothes. There are a few children’s clothing retailers, like Mon Coeur, that are doing game-changing things in regards to sustainable fashion. For example, all of their fabrics are made of 100% recycled cotton and upcycled plastic bottles.
Details matter when it comes to fashion, it’s easy to overlook how quickly they can add up. Mon Coeur’s labels and embroidery are even made of 100% recycled polyester, from those same upcycled plastic bottles. Their zippers and buttons are made of over 90% recycled content too. Even their hang tags are made of seed paper that you can use to grow your own wildflowers!
Know Your Fabrics
Almost all fast fashion garments are made with synthetic blends of fabrics. As we discussed earlier, these cause a lot of waste, pollution and are nearly impossible to recycle. Whenever available, choose organic fabrics like hemp and linen. Even cotton is frequently treated with pesticides and herbicides, so definitely look for “organic” on the label. Also, keep an eye out for sustainable alternatives for leather and other fabrics that are up and coming. There are many exciting things going on in the world of sustainable fashion.
Fast fashion isn’t going away overnight but educated consumers can force the industry to change by putting their dollars behind reputable companies and buying second hand whenever possible. Learn about the different certifications green companies achieve and what they mean. Once you know what to look for, it becomes easier to make informed and sustainable decisions for you and your whole family.
(guest article)
