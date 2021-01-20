With everyone having a handheld device these days, it is not surprising that the vast majority of people have turned to playing games online. They do not need to be stuck to a PC or even a laptop now, as they can download an app that allows them to play almost any kind of game they desire. It even allows them access to online games that they can play against other opponents from across the globe.
In India, playing online games has been a popular choice for years. This is a society on the go, and so having the opportunity to play the most popular games available is helping many to pass the time. Here are the top five games that the people of India are enjoying playing.
Let’s Win Big!
Online casinos have been an incredibly popular option in India for years. Once these sites were legal in certain regions of the country, they instantly drew players.
What has made these games so popular is that they are real money casinos like those listed at online-casinos.com. This site provides the very best real money online casinos that India has to offer, providing users with important information about the casinos themselves.
It is this kind of information that has helped players find the right choices for themselves. It has also helped them to find sites that allow players to play for free so they get accustomed to using the site. Either through the welcome bonuses or through a totally free platform, users are able to spend some time understanding how to play these games before real money is involved. This is one of the primary means that these casinos have used to attract customers.
What is adding to the popularity of online casinos is that casino style game apps were already hugely popular. Poker, blackjack, and slot machines apps were already played by large numbers of users going back decades. Therefore, when these casinos came online the chances for success were almost guaranteed. It was a natural progression for players to move from games they were already enjoying playing to ones where they can play for real money.
Is There a Doctor in the Computer?
A game that is becoming increasingly popular in India is Med-Life Adventure from TrueForm Games. This online game is dubbed as the first massive multiplayer online medical role-playing game on the market today. It allows users to have a real life experience online, saving lives, making quick decisions, and treating patients.
For players, the adventure begins when you are placed in a medical city where you are assigned a group of patients, characters to assist you, and activities to perform. You need to learn as the game goes along, developing a better working knowledge of the medical system and how to treat patients. The game is becoming increasingly popular because it not only offers a fun true-to-life experience, but also is a great educational game. It is encouraging people to join the medical field.
Show Me the Money!
Coin Master has already attracted millions of players from across the globe and is wildly popular in India. This is billed as the best Viking Empire game available today, where the strategy is to build villages and progress across several levels. Players are required to defeat opposing players' villages, steal their loot, and build up large amounts of riches. Hence why it is called Coin Master.
It is true that there are several similar types of games out there, but what has separated Coin Master from the rest is the ability for players to interact with one another. Players are able to trade cards and to interact in the game or through Facebook. They can trade treasures and earn in-game rewards by collaborating with one another. This is not just an online game but has developed a community inside of itself.
Adding to the popularity of this game is that it was specifically designed to be played as a mobile app. Players can enjoy all the benefits and enhancements of this game through their smartphone. This is allowing users to enjoy the game wherever they are.
I’ve Got a Crush!
Candy Crush Saga has been a hugely popular game for years. Over 270 million people play this globally, and many millions come from India. It is one of the most popular games for mobile gaming platforms of all time and continues to be to this day.
New users are being added in the millions each month, and experienced players are not falling away. Because of the great interface, enjoyable games story, and fun in playing the game, it is an addictive joy that has players hooked once they start playing it for the first time.
It's Not Too High-Brow
It does not matter what age you live in. Chess has become an incredibly popular sport and still remains today. In India, this is a game that players enjoy, and the online experience of playing against people of differing levels from across the globe is making it an extremely popular choice.
While chess may not be enjoyable to every person, there are hundreds of millions of people who love this game. Some are incredibly skilled, while others are still learning to master the game. The online experience allows players to find opponents at their skill level.
For players who are quite good, or at least think they are, the real challenge can be trying to find someone who is at the same skill level. Not an issue when you are playing online. In a country where intellect is valued greatly, it is not surprising that this is an extremely popular game.
It is true that there are dozens of other games that are played regularly by Indians across the country. However, these five are dominating the market, and will likely do so for years to come.
