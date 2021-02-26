When you try to choose the best food for your dog, all the available options can make you feel overwhelmed. You want to make sure your dog is going to receive all the nutrition it will need.
Your dog is a significant part of your life and your family. That pup is always so excited to see you come home. Something about the excitement they always show you brighten your day. Keeping this fact in mind, as a member of your family, you will want to make sure you provide your dog with the best diet you can.
When deciding your dog's dietary needs, you need to take some of their characteristics into consideration. Puppies have different nutritional needs than older dogs. How active your dog is and their energy levels will affect their dietary needs as well.
Most dogs do best on a diet of dry food. When they are chewing dry food, it helps to keep their teeth clean. Dry dog food is also a lot denser in nutrients. This also makes it more environmentally friendly because you can pack more meals with less packaging.
Unfortunately, dry food has got a bad name over the years because people always think of the lower quality brands. These brands cover their product with chemicals that can go rancid once the bag is open. This leads to health problems in the dogs that eat this dry dog food.
There are certain boxes you need to make sure the dry food you chose for your dog can check off. Checking off this list will take research and time, but if you can find a dry dog food with all these qualities, it will be the best dry dog food.
Ingredients
You need to check all the ingredients in your dog's food very closely. Ensure that you talk to your vet to make sure that your dog does not have any food allergies. When checking ingredients, if there is an ingredient you can not pronounce, you should not feed it to your canine.
Make sure the first ingredient is protein. If you genuinely want the best dry food for your dog, make sure that protein is USDA. You want all of the top four ingredients to be associated with your protein. For example, if USDA beef is the first ingredient, the following three should be beef liver, beef heart, and beef bone. This will ensure that the dog food you are choosing is very nutrient-dense.
The dry dog food you chose should have all-natural ingredients. To be categorized as the best of all the ingredients, it should also be safe for human consumption. You also want to make sure there are no added vitamins or minerals.
Preparation & Packaging
If you want to make sure you choose the best dry dog food, you should choose food that has been air-dried. This process takes longer than the traditional way of preparing dry food. This process kills germs the same as the conventional way, but in addition to that, it makes the food retain more flavor and nutrition.
When considering the best packaging, you want to make sure that it can be easily stored, preferably in your cupboard or set on the counter. You also want to make sure it uses the smallest amount of packaging possible.
To conclude, when trying to find the best dry dog food for your canine companion, you want to make sure it is all-natural ingredients safe for human consumption. Also, you want the first ingredient to be a USDA-approved protein. When choosing dry dog food, it must be air-dried. If you make sure the dry dog food meets all these requirements, you will have a very happy and healthy canine.
(guest article)
