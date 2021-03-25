One of the main questions on the mind of most skin-conscious people is the question of what serum is best for them to use. It is no secret that different people sport different skin types, thus it is important that the serum one uses is able to fit the needs and requirements of each particular skin type.
Choosing the perfect serum does not have to be a hassle, rather it can be exciting especially if you understand your skin type. This is one of the surest way to make sure that the serum you get for your skin are effective. Here is a quick guide to walk you through the process of choosing a serum as well as some of the common methods of application.
Excited? Let’s go and check it out!
Figure out your Skin Type
Before you can even hope of finding the right serum for your skin, it is important that you understand your skin type. While some people have dry skin, others have oily skin that often breaks out in spots or acne. Other skin types are more sensitive, thus reactive to even the mildest of chemicals and products.
Keep in mind that serums, or any skincare product for that matter, should only be used after consulting with a skincare specialist, particularly a dermatologist. Such a precaution can help make sure that your skin only receives the very best of care.
What are Serums?
Serums are essentially light skincare products which largely exist to expose your skin to a particular active ingredient. The purpose of the typically acidic active ingredient is to help combat excessively visible signs of aging while also keeping the skin moisturized.
Making a Choice of a Serum
For all those who need to choose a serum for the care of their skin, it is a good idea to consider the factors such as the ingredients of the serum itself.
- Evaluate the Ingredients: You can easily evaluate the kind of ingredients present in a serum by reading the information given on the packaging. The ingredients should primarily contain a healthy mix of the active elements as well as other beneficial ingredients.
- Choose a good brand: Many dermatologists recommend the use of some serum brands over the other due to the levels of chemicals present in them. Products that are made using harsh chemicals, or even toxic ingredients are more likely to damage your skin. Thus, it is highly recommended to get serums from reputed companies to better protect your skin.
Making Use of Serums
As mentioned previously, due to the large array of serum options available, it can’t be ignored that the method of application varies, particularly in the stage of application.
Usually, serums are applied on a cleansed and dried face. The serum is carefully rubbed onto the face and left to absorb into the skin.
It is recommended that one apply moisturizer after the application of the serum itself. If you’re wonderinghow many serums can you use at once, it is a good idea to limit the amount of products you apply to your skin, especially at one time.
Conclusion
As you have seen, finding the perfect serum for your skin does not have to be a scary endeavor. All you need is a clear understanding of your skin type to help you navigate the wide variety of serums available to find the one that would best suit your needs.
Since there are many different kinds of serums available, it is interesting to note how the application methods typically vary from product to product.
Hope this helps you match the ideal serum to help you get the skin of your dreams!
(guest post)
