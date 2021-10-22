Introduction:
Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency because it was the first global currency, and now millions of users use bitcoin for daily transactions and other work. However, the price of bitcoin fluctuates every second. If you are a bitcoin trader, then you know very well the price fluctuations of bitcoin. But here, a question arose: why does bitcoin price fluctuate, and who controls the price of bitcoin? We all know that there is enormous fluctuation every minute but who is controlling it? So, in this article, we will discuss bitcoin price’s up and down and who is behind the price fluctuations of bitcoin. So, without wasting time, let’s learn about the bitcoin price fluctuations.
Bitcoin meaning in brief
Bitcoin is a digital currency that anyone can use in the world. It is a globally accepted currency, and you can send and receive bitcoin from anywhere in the world. The most significant benefit of bitcoin is that it is a decentralized system that no one can control.
It is a decentralized system:
Bitcoin is a different platform that means it is a decentralized system. In simple words, third parties such as the government, banks, financial institutions, and the country's president cannot control bitcoin. They are third parties that mean a centralized system and work under some people or group of people, but bitcoin is a decentralized system that means there is no central point of controlling it. No one can manage it, even the founder of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. So do not think that there is a person or manager or owner who holds the price of bitcoin, but some other factors influence bitcoin price.
Reason for bitcoin price fluctuations: -
There are the following reasons for bitcoin price fluctuations given below:
- Users are the reason: - There are millions of bitcoin users on the network, and millions of transactions daily occur on the blockchain because of its high demand and low supply. The more people buy and sell, and the more prices will go up and down. When people start accepting bitcoin, the price will go up, and when people start to sell bitcoin, the price will fall. There is no control over it, or there is no manager or owner. So, people or buyers and sellers are the real reason for its price fluctuation.
- Market: - The market is also the biggest reason for price fluctuations. Some can go down and up, and it will also affect the price of bitcoin. For example, many businesses converted online in the recent quarantine, and many people started investing in cryptocurrency. If there is high demand, that means the price of bitcoin will increase. On the other hand, if there is a boom or recession in the market, it will also affect the price of bitcoin. Like this quantum ai, there are a lot of exchanges that volatile the bitcoin price.
- Social Media: - Billions of mobile users have internet access, and 80% of them use social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, and many other venues. There are a lot of cryptocurrency pages on Instagram that guide about cryptocurrency or bitcoin. Many of their followers make decisions on behalf of these viral posts, articles, and videos. As a result, many people start buying and selling, which fluctuates the price of bitcoin, and many beginners lose their money.
- News: - News also fluctuates the bitcoin prices. There are now many news websites, applications, channels, and social media pages, and they highlight the real and fictional headlines for TRP and grow their business. For example: - “The price of bitcoin will increase up to $1,00,000 in the next three years,” and this headline is beautiful and influential. No one knows the absolute truth about price prediction, but it is only the prediction, not the facts. People start buying bitcoins, and the price of bitcoin will start increasing, and when people sell by reading other news, the price starts decreasing.
- Tweets and news: - There are celebrities with huge fan followings who can also pump the price of bitcoin or decrease the cost. Elon Musk is the most significant influencer, and when he says we are accepting bitcoin, people will start buying, and when he says we are not getting it, people will start selling. So, celebrities also play an essential role in price fluctuation in bitcoin.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.