We know you miss the IPL matches more than anything right now because, honestly, so do we! The Indian Premier Leagues, aka IPL, takes India by storm for 2-3 months every year. Watching these eight teams engage in fierce and nail-biting matches is the highlight of everyone’s day. Families and friends are all seen together bickering about their favorite teams or supporting one team together. These exciting matches were scheduled for April this year, but sadly, they came to a pause in May due to unforeseen circumstances. Now that the matches are resuming from 19th September let's recap and determine the best contenders of this season!
Let's start where this ended...
The score of every IPL match is tracked in a table that is accessible to all cricket fans. This table has the logs of match details like the number of matches in total, number of wins and losses, net run rate, and points of each team. The qualifying teams are determined by looking at this table. The top 4 four teams on this table are qualified for the semi-finals, and later, the top 2 are qualified for the final match. The table provided below is the current score status off IPL 2021:-
Sr.no
Team
M
W
L
NRR
Pts
1
Delhi Capitals
8
6
2
0.547
12
2
Chennai Super Kings
7
5
2
1.263
10
3
Royal Challengers Bangalore
7
5
2
-0.171
10
4
Mumbai Indians
7
4
3
0.062
8
5
Rajasthan Royals
7
3
4
-0.190
6
6
Punjab Kings
8
3
5
-0.368
6
7
Kolkata Knight Riders
7
2
5
-0.494
4
8
Sunrisers Hyderabad
7
1
6
-0.623
2
So far, the top 4 teams are doing a fantastic job to stay on top. But IPL has always been a journey full of surprises and twists. Who knows how this phase of the IPL 2021 season will turn out? If you can take a guess, take your guess to another level and try betting on it! This will make the matches all the more exciting. Numerous trustable websites like Betninjas will help you enhance and be involved in your cricket experience. You can navigate through many types of bets; after all, cricket is so interesting because of its various aspects. Check out the different betting options available and register yourself to have fun!
You can enjoy this betting experience once the matches resume in September. The first match is scheduled for 19th September 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The matches between these teams have always been iconic, and this one won’t be any different. Comebacks aren’t uncommon in IPL, and we will surely see them in this season too. By the end of these matches, we will see which team has the triumph of picking the IPL trophy in the final game scheduled to take place on 15th October 2021. Until then, keep supporting your favorite teams and let them cheer you on by helping you with betting games!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.