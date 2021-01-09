Choosing the right dog food for your pet can often be a stressful task especially when you have to keep every detail in mind from proper nutrients to feeding something palatable enough.
Many people tend to opt for dry dog foods since they are high in vegetable source protein and are also quite inexpensive compared to other dog foods. But there are various reasons due to which dry dog food is underrated.
To make your lives easier we have jotted down some of the reasons why dry dog food is considered underrated and why you should replace it with other high-quality dog food.
Disadvantages of Dry Dog Food:
Although dry dog foods are relatively considered to be lower in fat and have the highest levels of protein, they are still harmful to your dog. Why? Well, they have very low amounts of fatty acids in them because there is a very small amount of fat that is used in them while manufacturing.
Another disadvantage of dry dog food is that they are very less palatable if compared with canned or soft-moist dog products. Another problem that you may find in these dry dog foods is that they are created with the formulation of dry ingredients only, and the drawback with this is that drying can reduce the nutrient value and digestibility of the ingredients that are being used.
Reasons Why Dry Dog Food Is Bad For Your Pet:
- Most of the ingredients used in Dry dog foods get disappeared during the heat process and as a result, various flavour enhancers and nutrients that are synthetic get added to replace the lost ingredients.
- If you are not already aware then let us tell you that dry dog foods have low-moisture in them this is another reason why they are underrated, since they tend to dehydrate your dog resulting in symptoms like losing appetite, losing elasticity in the skin, energy levels being reduced and so on.
- Another important reason that has made dry dog foods underrated is the potential risk of bacteria being present in it, there is also a risk of storage mites getting doubled in dry foods which can result in your pet developing hypersensitivity and problems like itchy skin, ear infections and so on.
- Another reason that has made dry dog foods underrated is that they include materials and meat ingredients of dead and non-slaughtered animals, and then undergo the process of high heat.
- Another drawback of dry dog food is they tend to go rancid quicker like as soon as you open the bag the sprayed fats will go rancid, and the long term consumption of the same bag can lead to your pet developing deficiencies since it destroys the vitamins, proteins and fats present in it.
- Another reason that has made the dry dog food underrated is the news of adding artificial colours and chemicals in it, which can be a leading cause of major health problems in your dog and can also subject it to hypersensitivity reactions and other skin problems.
Concluding Thoughts:
So, by the end of this article, we hope we have helped you identify the major reasons why dry dog food in considered underrated, and bad for your dog. It is important to pick the food type that is healthy for your pet and can also be affordable.
Price should not matter when it comes down to picking the right food type for your dog, and it is very important that you consult a vet and opt for food types and manufacturers that are healthy in terms of health and do not have added enhancers or colours into them, otherwise you may put your dog at risk of serious health problems.
(guest article)
