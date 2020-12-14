Back in the 2000s, the gaming industry in Indian was not very prosperous. It was widely considered undeveloped by comparison to other Asian countries. However, this is no longer the case. Now, video gaming in India is considered to be an emerging market which experts predict will be worth over $1 billion by 2021. But what exactly happened to cause this drastic change? We hope to answer this question in our article today. Keep reading to find out some of the different reasons why the Indian gaming industry has grown so rapidly in recent years.
More Players
One of the main reasons why the Indian gaming industry has grown exponentially is simply because of the country’s massive population. Being home to more than 1.35 billion residents, India has the second-largest population in the world, just after China. With there being more people, there are more players, too. This has helped to drive the gaming industry forward.
Growing Culture
With there being more players in India nowadays, a proper culture around video gaming has developed. This has caused a snowball effect. The more people talk about gaming, the more people want to get involved. As such, online communities have formed where gamers play in teams with each other.
Disposable Income
In the past, India has been a very impoverished country. However, now that the country is developing and generating more capital, this issue has lessened. People even have some disposable income now. This means they have more money to spare for entertainment like video games. As gaming has become more accessible in India, the industry has grown.
Legalising iGaming
iGaming, also known as online gambling, was recently legalised in India. This means that Indian customers can visit online casinos to play slot machines and table games, plus wager money on the outcome of competitions. The rules and regulations in India are stringent, but players can still use websites like andarbaharindia.com, so long as they are licenced and lawful.
Introduction of Esports
Esports are video games that are played competitively by professional gamers. This is a relatively new industry, but it has quickly grown in popularity, being worth over $1 billion in itself. In India, esports are hugely popular with roughly 5 million people tuning in to watch tournaments regularly. As interest has increased surrounding this aspect of video gaming, the industry has grown.
Mobile Gaming
Finally, mobile gaming is probably the biggest contributor to the video game industry growing so exponentially in India. There are now roughly 300 million mobile gamers in the country, thanks to smartphones becoming more widely available and affordable. In 2019, it was announced that India has one of the biggest mobile gaming markets in the world. Interestingly, surveys have also shown that women are more prolific mobile gamers than men are in the country.
These are some of the main reasons why the Indian gaming industry has grown so much in recent years. This forward momentum doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.
