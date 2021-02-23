When you hear the word “routine,” you may rejoice and hug your carefully filled calendar with your day-by-day schedule.
Or you may recoil in disgust, horrified at the concept of anything related to regularity.
Either of these responses is expected and acceptable. We all march to the beat of our drum, and daily life looks different for everyone.
In some instances, however, the routine can be vital to true success. You need to have routine check-ups at the doc to make sure your health is doing okay. It’s nice to have a routine or ritual that keeps you grounded daily so that you have something to look forward to.
And the same can be said for your hair care. Having a regular hair care routine that you keep up with daily is the secret to success in healthy, beautiful hair. Here’s why.
Your Hair Craves Regularity
Our hair follicles can be very picky. They only thrive in the perfect environment. So you want to have some sort of basic hair routine that you know you can follow through with every day.
For most of us, we really shouldn’t wash our hair every single day. I know that can seem difficult if you have very thin hair or a very oily scalp. But when you overwash your hair, it tries to make up for that lack of natural oil by overproducing more oil on its own. It kind of seems nonsensical, but hey, that’s just how our bodies work.
This becomes especially important if you do any sort of regular chemical or heat treatment on your hair. If you regularly dye or bleach your hair, that can exhaust your poor little hair, and it needs that routine to keep it healthy and balanced. If you do treatments like relaxers or perms, these chemicals work by breaking down the hair shaft bonds. This is another example of why daily care is needed for any type of hair.
Make it Easy to Maintain a Routine
If you get the importance of having a regular hair routine but aren’t sure where to start, make it easier on yourself with a customized formula from Prose Hair Care. They give you products specifically designed for your hair in all its glory, taking into account your daily routine and diet, as well as other habits you have.
They also give you instructions to follow, which takes all of the careful planning and guesswork out of the equation.
Having a Routine can Easily Show Progress
If you think about it, this makes a lot of sense. If you don’t see that your hair is doing better with a product after a week or two, it can be tempting just to go ahead and start over. But that won’t give your hair enough time to process the nutrients and ingredients in your product.
Giving up and switching too fast can keep your hair from genuinely making any progress since you don’t give it any time to catch up and get used to the products.
Similarly, if you change one aspect of your hair care before seeing how the stuff you do have works on your hair, it makes it impossible to pinpoint which part of your routine is working and which part isn’t. It’s better to give your products time to show their true colors, and if after a few weeks you don’t notice improvement, then it’s time to switch it up.
Start with an easy routine that’s already laid out and specially made for you by Prose. It’s the quickest way to a healthy hair routine.
