In play betting, or live betting as it is known by some people, has completely changed the way that many of us bet. Rather than placing a bet before the event starts, with in play betting you can wait and place your wager during the game.
This means you can watch the action and make a judgement, rather than trying to assess old form from the past, which can be tricky to do.
Some sports work really well, and one of those is certainly cricket. There are many aspects of cricket that play brilliantly into the hands of in play betting, these two have quickly become a perfect match. We all love tosupport our team in many ways, and betting on them is one way to do that.
Want to know why? Here is why in play betting on T20 cricket is great.
The Ability to Bet After Momentum Changing Incidents
Anyone who watches T20 cricket will know that many games are decided by big momentum changing moments.
This could be a big over where 20 or more runs are scored in it, it could be an over where the bowler takes two or three wickets. We see these inIPL games on a regular basis, and these events change games.
Whatever it is, in such a short game, these are absolutely crucial and affect the outcome of a game.
You no longer need to place your bets before the game, so what you can do is keep your money and wait for a big moment that you think will change the game.
The odds change rapidly during games, so you will have to jump in quickly to get a good deal on the bet you are placing. However, you can also bet with more confidence because you are watching the game and seeing the team you want to win take control of things.
Judge the Toss and Pitch Before Betting
There are two fascinating things about the game of cricket. First up is the toss, deciding who bats first and this can have a huge implication on the game. Secondly, the pitch and the conditions we are going to see the game played on.
For example, if you have one team with two top quality spin bowlers and the pitch is turning, their chances of winning increase.
The only way to evaluate the pitch is to watch a few overs and base your judgement on those. You can’t wait too long, as you need to get in and place your bets before the odds change too much but you can gain valuable information from a few overs that will help you make your choice.
This is all about putting as much on your side as possible. With knowledge of these factors, betting should become a little easier for you.
New Betting Markets
We have seen every sport benefit from new betting markets thanks to in play betting and cricket is no exception.There are many online bookmakers licensed in the UK and they are all trying to create the best possible in play section for their players.
This involves putting together new betting markets, competitive odds and much more. With more choices when it comes to how you will bet, you can try and match what you are thinking with exactly the right betting market.
If you use these options to your advantage then this should make betting a little easier for you. Rather than betting on markets that don’t quite suit what you want, you can find exactly the right betting opportunity for you.
In play betting is already proving to be very popular across a number of sports in cricket and it seems as though things are only going to get better.
(guest article)
