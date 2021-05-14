There are reports that around 80% of the Indian population gambles at least once during the year, whether it’s on sports, slots, or table games. So, how did this habit come about? What are the reasons behind this surge of popularity? Which online games and platforms are most popular? Keep on reading to find out more.
The reasons behind the popularity of online gambling
If you’re wondering what is the reason for such popularity of online gambling, there are actually several.
Games are widely available
For one, online gambling is convenient and easily accessed. There is no need for a punter to leave their home and go to a local brick-and-mortar casino or sportsbook, as online gaming and gambling platforms are open 24/7. All that a player needs is a solid internet connection and a device on which they can play.
There is a huge choice of games
Another big reason for such popularity is the sheer variety of games available. From sports betting to slots and table games, the choices abound. In terms of betting on sports, it’s only normal when we take into account how many sports there are and all the options punters are presented with. For instance, only in cricket, there are options like predicting the match outcome, the man of the match, and the number of boundaries.
On the other hand, when it comes to casino games, online varieties are in no way lacking when compared to land-based venues. What is more, there are possibly even more options as brick-and-mortar casinos don’t have enough space in the establishment to house every single variant of a game. With that in mind, from slots with various themes to blackjack, roulette, and poker, online casinos are a great source of interesting games.
Bonuses and promotions are regularly offered
A big advantage of online gambling is that sportsbooks and casinos regularly offer various prizes. For example, a sign-up or welcome bonus is something that most platforms reward their users with. Moreover, there are also no-deposit bonuses, loyalty bonuses, VIP rewards, and many other promotions.
It’s fun
Most of all, online gambling is fun. Thanks to technological advancements, it’s easy for the gambling industry to recreate the atmosphere from a land-based casino and keep players entertained. There is now a live chat function as well as real dealers, interesting themes, and high-definition graphics.
The state of online gambling in the country
However, while online gambling is popular, it is important to note that it is still in its infancy. As the legality of gambling in India is a state subject, each state has the chance to formulate its own laws when it comes to gambling activities. As of January 2021, Sikkim, Daman, and Goa are the only states that allow gambling in specialized establishments. On the other hand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have banned online gambling.
Even though it all might seem confusing, according to The Public Gambling Act of 1867, betting is prohibited. However, there is no rule that says that online betting is an illegal activity. While there are no Indian online casinos, players have the opportunity to play games provided by non-Indian out-of-the-state companies.
The most popular casinos and games in India
There are both established and emerging bookmakers that accept bets from India. One of the most popular online casinos and sports betting spots is certainly bet365. This well-known provider is preferred because of its impressive sports betting collection and many casino games like live games, table games, and slots. Moreover, players also like the fact that bet365 has a mobile app that is available to both Android and iOS users. Some other platforms that offer a wide range of sports and payment options are 22Bet, Leo Vegas, Casumo, 10bet, BetVictor, Unibet, Vbet, and many more.
Most Popular Games
In terms of games, those that can be played on mobile are most popular. It should not come as a surprise as India is expected to have 760 million smartphone users in 2021. Just like slots are popular all over the world, they are in India as well. Moreover, some local classics like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Indian Rummy are also among the most beloved options. Baccarat, a casino staple, is incredibly popular as it requires minimum skills and knowledge, making it perfect for beginners. What is more, games like roulette and blackjack are not as well-known as in Europe, but they are still in high demand.
From availability to countless choices, it’s easy to see why online gambling is so popular in India. If you’re thinking about giving it a go, you can surely find a trustworthy platform to place a few bets.
