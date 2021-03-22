The online betting industry of India has been existing and thriving in uncharted waters. Without a legal framework to guide and regulate the sector, many betting operators continue to enjoy the hefty profits that the activity generates. With the largely negative reputation of gambling or sports betting in India, trust doesn’t come easy for Indian users.
However, with the trusty and reliable method of KYC, or Know-Your-Customer, the many betting sites that accept Indian players have begun to create a more regulated approach to online betting. KYC has become a requirement for betting online, and most trustworthy betting sites now require users to complete the KYC process.
KYC is integral to creating a safe and secure online betting experience for both users and betting operators, giving the industry some much-needed regulations.
How does KYC work in online betting?
Online betting largely operates in an unregulated manner, due to the lack of proper legislation in place. However, most international bookmakers have begun to use KYC as the preferred method of checking the user’s identity before allowing them to place bets or withdraw money from their online betting accounts.
KYC ensures that both the user and the bookmaker are safe from fraudulent transactions, creating an atmosphere of trust and security. Since KYC is already a widely used system in India, required to perform any simple task such as opening a new bank account, installing a new WiFi connection, or even using a new digital payment app, performing KYC for your online betting account is absolutely no additional trouble at all.
Completing the KYC process also ensures that the user is not involved in any illegal financial activities such as tax evasion or money laundering.
With more and more people now engaging in sports betting, especially during cricket seasons such as the IPL, KYC helps in avoiding online fraud. Even the most popular betting sites now require users to complete KYC before they can play IPL satta online.
What does the user require to complete KYC?
The KYC process for online betting platforms remains largely the same as any other institution. Most betting sites require the users to provide:
- An identity proof (Any national ID except for PAN Card)
- An address proof (Any national ID except for PAN Card)
Once the scanned copies of your identity and address proofs have been uploaded, you will be able to safely and securely place bets online.
Since the online gambling industry in India has shown exponential growth in the last few years, it has become essential to protect against financial fraud by using preventative measures such as KYC. And maybe even formal legislation to regulate the sector in the near future.
(guest article)
