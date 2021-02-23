The fashion industry is one of the most volatile markets there is. Fashion is always simultaneously looking back to the past and figuring out how to incorporate it into tomorrow’s styles.
For the last century or so, the one constant in clothing design has been searching for new materials. Sometimes these materials are chosen for their improved functionality over prior choices or for their looks. Mushroom leather is the next big thing in fashion because it is the rare material that provides both improved functionality and great looks.
What is Mushroom Leather?
Mushroom leather is a leather substitute made from mycelium, the tough fibers that form the “root system” for the fruiting bodies of what we call mushrooms. Mushroom leather takes these fibers and presses them together, then cures them through a process similar to leather tanning. Once Mushroom leather is tanned, it can be stained and embossed to look and act like traditional leather.
Mushroom Leather Looks Great
Leather is one of the oldest options for clothing and accessories are known to humanity. There are many reasons why leather has remained in rotation throughout most human history: Durable, water-resistant, insulating, and strong. Perhaps the biggest reason for its longevity is the simplest; leather just looks good.
Mushroom leather gives you all the benefits of traditional leather, including strength, water resistance, and insulation, without the negative ethical and environmental impact of leather and many of its substitutes.
Most importantly, for a leather analog, mushroom leather looks like the real thing. Instead of being limited to non-flexing applications like cork leather, mushroom leather is flexible in the same way as natural hide. This means it can be used in a wide variety of applications.
The most commonly seen substitute for leather is synthetic leather, like pleather. Pleather uses a fabric substrate for strength and overlays that with a flexible rubber, PVC, or another plastic layer.
Pleather tends to look plastic-y even when new, but it doesn’t wear well. Over time, synthetic leathers tend to bubble and stretch, and the plastic does not pull at the same rate as fabric. This leads to the pleather bobbling and tearing over time. Pleather also melts quickly, so just brushing by a heater can be enough to make it fall apart or shrink.
Mushroom leather avoids these shortcomings. As a natural material, it maintains its shape even when exposed to moderate heat. Mushroom leather is fully bonded cells, rather than plastic and glue, so it doesn’t separate. Mushroom leather also develops a patina to the finish similar to genuine leather, rather than scuffing and scratching like pleather.
Mushroom Leather is Sustainable
The fashion industry has been moving to be more environmentally conscious for years. The efforts have led to the rise of everything from organic cotton to spinning recycled soda bottles into fleece.
Those materials have a place, but a suitable and sustainable alternative for leather has been lacking. Pleather uses petroleum distillates to create the plasticine layers, and Naugahyde uses rainforest-damaging rubber.
Traditional leather requires animal hide that is horrible for the environment in addition to the inherent cruelty involved. Raising cattle uses an obscene amount of water for the cows and the grain they eat, and the cattle themselves release methane.
Mushroom leather avoids almost all of these environmental concerns.
To summarize, mushroom leather is environmentally sustainable and attractive. It provides a substitute for traditional leather that users don’t have to feel guilty about. Several well-known brands, from Adidas and Lululemon to Stella McCartney, use mushroom leather; it is a sustainable material whose time has come.
(guest article)
