The current regulation for online gambling in India is vague. There are a number of laws regarding physical gambling on both State and Center level but the current laws do not adequately cover online gambling.
Currently, Indians can play on international online gambling sites as long as the online casino sites accept the local currency for depositing and withdrawal. The winnings on these sites are also taxed at a rate of 30% as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.
In this article, we’re going to take a look at the current status of online gambling in India and why a regulated market would be better for all stakeholders including businesses, consumers, and the government.
The current situation of online gambling in India
Physical casinos are regulated by state laws and center legislature such as The Public Gambling Act of 1867 in India. Without getting too much into detail, currently, there are only three states where physical casinos can operate legally in India - Goa, Daman, and Sikkim.
Casinos in Goa alone provide more than 100 crores rupees in tax revenue to the state, which only shows how states can benefit from a regulated and legalized gambling market.
Even if casinos are deemed illegal, there will always be a black-market in India that could not only expose players to risky actors but cost the states a lot of tax revenue. The Indian gambling market is estimated to be worth $60 billion per year with half of that being estimated to illegal gambling.
Currently, there is no clear law regulating online casinos in India. Foreign companies that provide their services to Indian players are allowed to operate legally in the country. Most of these companies are regulated by global licenses but there are some scam sites out there too. Most players use sites that compare and rate online casinos in India to find the safest ones to play on.
Since playing on off-shore online casino sites is considered to be legal, any winnings are subject to being taxed. The burden of paying the tax is shifted to the players as these casino sites cannot use TDS like domestic companies. This can lead to problems of tax evasion as it relies on the individual’s good-will to report their winnings.
Why a regulated online gambling industry makes sense
An online gambling industry in India that is regulated makes sense for many reasons including:
- It allows domestic casino companies to compete with foreign players. Currently, the costs of opening an online casino site in India are too high for small domestic players who want to enter the market.
- It provides players with more options when it comes to casino sites and more protection from sites that are not legitimate.
- It creates a more robust taxation system for winnings from these sites in India. This will not only help in increasing the tax revenue for the country but also help the individual players pay taxes in a more proper manner.
Is online gambling a taboo anymore?
The Public Gambling Act is a legislature that was written more than a century ago and is not adequate enough to deal with the realities of online gambling. While currently, there is no legislature that addresses online gambling, the legal ambiguity could become a problem for the industry which is experiencing exponential growth over the last few years.
(guest post)
