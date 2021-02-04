While modern life is fantastic in many ways, one of its unfortunate side effects is that people, especially those with office jobs, spend much more time sitting than they probably should. Prolonged sitting leads to back problems and other health issues, and a poorly designed seat can exacerbate these.
That’s where supportive and ergonomic chair padding like the kind provided by an Everlasting Comfort seat cushion can help. Here are some of the top reasons why seat cushions make a difference.
Comfort
While many office chairs do come with padding, and some are even ergonomic, most of the chairs you’ll have to sit in during your daily life will not be incredibly comfortable. Good memory foam or a gel seat cushion will conform to your body’s specific shape, ensuring you get the support you need.
Plus, if you have to spend a lot of time sitting anyway, a seat cushion will help you sit longer without discomfort.
Better Posture
Because ergonomic seat cushions are designed to fit your body’s contours, you get proper back support, which, in turn, improves your posture. Because you won’t feel the need to slouch forward or lean backward, you’ll develop the habit of sitting up straight without really thinking about it.
Reduce Health Risks of Sitting for Too Long
A seat cushion is not a cure-all, and you should still try your best to get up and move around as much as you can.
However, since many of us have little choice but to sit for several hours every day, using a high-quality cushion in your office chair or any other spot you spend a lot of time sitting can help reduce some of the health problems with prolonged sitting.
For example, most chairs put a lot of pressure on your tailbone, hips, and spine, leading to chronic pain and back problems down the line. Instead, ergonomic seat cushions support the areas of the spine, hips, and tailbone that are usually stressed by prolonged sitting, so you can sit for longer without discomfort and possibly avoid chronic pain as you age.
Better Circulation and Digestion
It may not be immediately apparent why a seat cushion can help your blood flow and digestion. Still, it’s essential to keep in mind that the human body is a complex, interconnected system, so problems in one area of the body often lead to problems in another.
If you’ve ever sat for a while, you’ve probably felt that annoying pins-and-needles feeling crop up in your feet when you stand up. That’s because sitting puts pressure on the blood vessels in your legs, making it harder for blood to flow around your body the way it’s supposed to.
Similarly, sitting for long periods causes your abdomen to compress, which slows down digestion. But because ergonomic seat cushions are designed to help improve your posture and support your body, they also take the pressure off your stomach and blood vessels, allowing your blood to circulate the way it should and improve digestion.
Final Thoughts
Though seat cushions offer many benefits, no matter what kind of pillow you have, the human body wasn’t designed to stay seated for long periods. You should still do your best to get up and move around every 20-30 minutes or so if possible.
Overall, seat cushions are an excellent choice for people who spend a lot of time sitting—which, let’s face it, is most of us. They’re comfortable, and they can help improve your posture and reduce health problems. Try one out and see the benefits for yourself!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.