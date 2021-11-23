NASCAR stands for the National Stock Car Racing Association, a private racing organization that conducts races with cars that, contrary to popular belief, can be tuned or come from mass production.
That was, at least, the case in 1949. The restrictions have been reduced, and aside from the external silhouette, the automobiles no longer resemble mass production prototypes.
Car manufacturers only offer engine blocks and other small parts for their cars. The remainder is made up of roll cages, tuned accessories, electronics, and even external elements manufactured by the teams themselves. You can understand that by listening to the cars in one of the races that you can find on Cheapo Ticketing. They all sound a bit different.
Why are Americans interested in this?
Driving on a closed, oval circuit in adapted 1960’s automobiles that sometimes don’t even look like cars - how exciting can this be?
The main reason is precisely because of these drawbacks. Cars with huge carburetor engines and tremendous boost pressure sound like thunder on the track. As the automobiles reach high speeds, a large number of participants driving in circles like mad causes a lot of accidents.
It is, in reality, a spectacular display of roaring engines and flying pieces.
Who sponsors NASCAR races?
NASCAR is sponsored by an amazing 130 Fortune corporations out of the top 500. Popular brands on this list include Budweiser, Craftsman Tools, M&Ms, Office Depot, and Tylenol.
Companies invest a lot of money to become the primary sponsor of a Sprint Cup racing team, with long-term contracts costing between $ 20 and $25 million or more. The primary sponsorship grants the company the right to place advertising on the hood of the car, the front of the driver's and team's clothing, the sides of the large trucks transporting the racing cars around the country, and, most importantly, the driver and his vehicle for print advertising on radio and television.
Corporate sponsors not only pay for the car, but also contribute for the expenditures of research, development, and maintenance involved with a large-budget racing team. Sponsors fund an estimated 65 to 70 percent of total infrastructure expenditures at Hendrick Motorsports, which employs 500 employees. The remainder is paid for through racing winnings and other promotional opportunities.
Technology.
Since the 1960’s, the engine configuration has remained unchanged. It is a V8 with a capacity of 5.87 liters with an under shaft carburetor. Modern cars have a horsepower rating of around 770. They have a four-speed transmission. Since then, automobile manufacturers have been enticed to participate, and tiny teams are no longer possible.
Each sort of competition is named after the location where it takes place. Throughout the year, there are 36 planned events. The track itself is divided into length categories and is made out of a closed oval of asphalt pavement.
The point system is just that: a point system. The winner earns 185 points, second place receives 175 points, then from second to sixth place in 5-point decrements, seventh to eleventh place in 4-point decrements, and twelfth place in 3-point decrements, to the lowest place, 43rd place, which receives 35 points. There are also 5 bonus points for everyone who advanced at least one round, as well as 5 bonus points for the person who won the most rounds.
Of course, each race and each sort of championship has its own quirks, including differences in the engine, body, and scoring system.
