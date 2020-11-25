When placing an online sports wager, you are spoilt for choice in terms of the selection of sportsbooks. For example, if you look at the number of sportsbooks now live in Tennessee, you have the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM Sports from which to choose. Many gamblers have a preference when it comes to their favourite online sportsbook but there are many benefits to using multiple sportsbooks.
One of the many reasons why you should use multiple sportsbooks is to take full advantage of the available promotions. Everyone enjoys having free bets and bonuses but if you limit yourself to using just a single bookmaker, you will only ever claim one promotion. When there are tremendous offers available including 100% matched bonuses on the first deposit and free bets, often up to the value of $100 or more, you should be using them all.
If you were looking for a specific product, such as a mobile phone, you will see it is available at a selection of retailers. If a retailer were one you used before and it was available for the recommended retail price but another retailer had a 10% off deal for new customers, it would make sense to take advantage of the offer at the alternative retailer. That does not mean you will never go back to using the previous store because you will, but it also makes sense to claim the offers that are available at other stores for the product you desire. The same applies to sports betting bonuses and you should drag yourself away from your regular bookmaker to use the promotions.
The fact there is more than one online sportsbook available means there is competition for your custom. That leads to bookmakers offering special odds for certain events, such as a big horse race or major golf tournament. In addition, the standard odds available for a specific event will differ between each of the bookmakers. In terms of the favourites to win an event, the difference may be minimal but over the course of a year, the amount of money lost by betting using lower odds can be significant. So, if you plan on betting regularly, it pays to check the odds at different online bookmakers to ensure you are always using the most generous odds available.
In some cases, you may find you cannot bet on the sport or market of your choice at your current sportsbook because it is not available. That does not mean you should simply give up on the opportunity to place your bet. Instead, you should try looking at alternative sportsbooks to see if they have the market. You will be surprised how often bookmakers carry different sports and markets from their competitors.
Additional reasons why you should use multiple sportsbooks is to avoid having your account limited and different betting rules. Considering the latter for example, one sportsbook may offer to pay up to three places in a horse race whereas another will pay up to five places.
