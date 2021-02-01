They say you should dress for success, but that can be tricky for the modern woman. A dress that’s successful in the board room isn’t necessarily going to be successful on the dance floor or over Thanksgiving dinner. And that’s true for the countless unique situations women find themselves in daily.
Dressing for success means dressing smarter and making sure that you have all the essentials in place so that you can at least wing it in the most conceivable circumstances. With those fundamentals in place, you’ll have dresses for every occasion.
The Professional Dress
Whether you work five days a week at a laced-up office or you just need something to wear for a job interview, having a dress that works in a professional setting is a must, even if you don’t work in a professional environment.
Professional in this sense means relatively modest, so you should probably opt for something that’s knee-length and likely something that comes with sleeves. And while neutral colors and an understanding of structure are a must, there’s a decent amount of flexibility to choose at least one professional dress that works for you.
The Everyday Dress
You can have a dress for every occasion, but the one you wear every day will naturally get a lot of use. They’re the dresses you can just tug over your head, straighten out, and head out. They’re the dresses you can wear out to brunch or just to run your daily errands. Comfort should be a high priority, but that doesn’t mean that you need to sacrifice style.
T-shirt dresses are some of the coziest options for a casual dress, but anything from a bodycon to a denim dress can fill this spot in your wardrobe. Ideally, you’ll want a few of these. After all, you don’t want to rock the same style day in and day out.
The Little Black Dress
The little black dress isn’t about impressing men. It’s about exerting your bodily autonomy and confidently showing off who you are. And despite some common conceptions, it doesn’t have to be sexy or risque. Your little black dress should be tailored to show off your personality and the unique shape of your body, and it can come in a wide variety of different styles. Just aim for timeless fashion rather than a simple fad. A perfect little black dress can last you a long time and still be as effective as the first time you tried it on.
The Floral Dress
Your floral dress is going to have a lot in common with your everyday attire, and there will likely be a lot of overlap. The variety of floral patterns available allows you to find both a color and a style that matches your sense of personality. And whatever form they take, these patterns are highly versatile. The right floral dress can be fit just as confidently with high heels as with combat boots.
The Maxi Dress
Maxi dresses have a delightful sense of personality that stands distinctly apart from other popular styles. The maxi dress is widespread but uncommon enough that it will make you stand out. It’s an ideal choice for when you want to draw a little more attention to yourself without hogging the spotlight, and there are tons of exciting ways to accessorize a maxi dress.
Eminently comfortable but distinctly stylish, these women’s dresses do a lot of work and don’t always get the credit they deserve.
(guest article)
