You have worked hard to make your business what it is. You have studied your industry and mastered your craft. The only thing you need to take your company from here to where you want it to be is a well-built brand.
The problem many companies encounter is that they are not creative and branding masters. For most business owners, the time spent learning branding and growth strategies is not finished building your business.
The best way to build your business is to let every team member focus on what they know best. Sometimes, the best way to do this is to outsource certain skill sets that do not fit with having a full-time employee. For many companies, this means hiring a creative agency.
Branding is an Art
A solid brand image doesn’t happen by accident. It takes intentionality to create a brand identity that matches your target demographic and is immediately recognizable by your customer base.
When you think of the most recognizable brands, they have a specific voice. For a fast-food company that wants to appeal to a younger demographic, a sarcastic and humorous voice for your social media company will keep your brand in the mind of your potential customers.
Alternately, a financial services company might seem unreliable if their branding is geared toward snark. If people trust you to invest in their retirement fund, a more earnest and mature tone may be preferable.
Branding is a Learned Skill
Branding is an art, but it is an art that can be learned. Those who are committed to understanding how to create a brand vision correctly can be done.
The goal of any marketing you do should be to convert interest into impact. The strategies for getting people actually to engage with your business require commitment and energy.
Consistently executing that brand vision requires people who are dedicated to understanding branding in general and your specific brand. If you are a large enough company, it might be practical to have a dedicated creative team.
If you are like 99 percent of the companies out there, this is not a reasonable strategy. For most companies, everyone involved has to wear many hats. This is especially true for single-location companies that have a relatively limited team size.
If you are forced to carry many responsibilities to manage and maintain your business, where are your energies best spent? Is it practical for you to have someone in your accounting firm try to learn branding strategies, or does it make more sense to have them focused on accounting?
Creativity Can’t Be Taught.
Branding strategies are documented techniques. With enough time and energy, any employee of your company could technically be taught many of them. Suppose you have enough members of your team. In that case, there is information available for them to find the best time to make social media posts, whether millennials respond better to billboards or print ads, and what specific members of your industry have found successful.
What no one can teach us is how to be creative. Customers see formulas every day, and they are much less effective than they once were.
A checklist may be better than nothing, but it will never adapt to changing market forces or know how to incorporate your unique strengths into that data about your industry. To refer back to the accounting firm: most people don’t choose accounting because of their wild creative streak, so expecting an accountant to be great at marketing is like expecting a fish to be a fantastic baseball player.
A creative agency will understand your industry’s unique marketing needs, and they will work with you to find your perfect brand niche. Rather than having your accountants (for example) handle creative work, you can outsource these needs while keeping your staffing lean and focused on your mission.
In short, most companies are best served by focusing on their industry of choice. The best way to do this while growing your brand is to hire a creative agency to help.
