The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc with a number of different industries and the poker industry has not managed to escape this virus. The Indian poker industry continues to grow and show just how strong it is, something we have seen despite a large Indian lockdown that has affected a number of people over the past few months.
However, just like many other parts of the world, live gatherings have not been allowed to take place due to Covid-19 and that has had an effect on the WPT India 2020 event.
Many players are currently enjoying their online play, using sites such as those listed onlucky dice and professional poker players will now have to head online to compete in this event.
We have just seen the conclusion of the WSOP 2020 online series, and watching poker events online is becoming the norm during these times. On the heels of the conclusion of WSOP 2020, we have now had the news that the WPT India series will become the WPT Online India and will take place online in full.
On top of this, dates for the event have also been confirmed, giving us something to look forward to. The event will begin on November 5 and things will come to an end on November 22.
Why WPT India is So Important
We have seen three WPT India events take place, all of which have been live events. Now we are seeing a move online, but that shouldn’t have too much of an impact on those being interested in the event, with India being such a massive market.
There is no doubt that the Indian poker industry has grown a lot over the past three years, and much of that has been down to the success of the WPT India events. A fourth was always going to happen, even if it was forced online, and that is now what we are seeing.
Adda52 were behind the live WPT India events in the past and they are now using their online platform to power the online event that we will all be watching from November 5.
Events at WPT Online India 2020
There is one big benefit to this event going online and that is the number of tournaments taken place has been allowed to grow dramatically. In the past, when theDeltin Royale in Goa has hosted the event, we have seen a total of seven tournaments take place.
This year, with online play only, we are seeing 154 tournaments. This shows just how popular Indian poker has become, it shows how many people want to get involved in this type of event and all of that bodes very well for the future of poker in this country.
WTP Online India Main Event
The main event will of course attract the most attention, beginning on November 11 and running until the end of this poker festival which is November 22. The buy-in is set at INR 11,000 and we will watch 10 flights over 10 days. The prize pot on offer stands at INR 2.5 crore, so a huge amount to win and that will attract some of the very best poker players that the world has to offer.
(guest article)
