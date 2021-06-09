The Euros is a major international tournament that gives players an opportunity to showcase their talents on the highest stage. It also represents an opportunity for players to amass interest from prospective new clubs. Over the years we have seen many young players make a name for themselves at international tournaments and then they go on to play for big clubs. This year’s tournament will be no different as we will get to see some of the world's brightest young stars. We are going to look at a few players who are expected to announce themselves onto the world stage.
1. Rubin Colwill, Wales
The 19-year-old Cardiff City Academy product has been called up after only playing 191 minutes of senior football. It is a move that shocked a few supporters, but the Wales camp have stated that they were ‘blown away’ by the young star. The versatile midfielder will offer Wales something different in the midfield and it will certainly help Rubin Colwills development playing with the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. This young star is certainly one to look out for.
2. Phil Foden, England
Arguably Englands brightest talent since Wayne Rooney. The 21-year-old Manchester City product has been a revelation this season under Pep Guardiola, playing in a role just behind the striker. His Manchester City team made it all the way to the final of the Champions League, but just missed out on the big prize, Foden played in 13 games in Europe, scoring 3 goals. Foden has contributed massively in the league for the Premier League champions, making 28 league appearances and chipping in with 9 goals. In a young and exciting England team, Foden is the standout talent in a strong pool.
Betting options for Euro 2021
With the excitement of having crowds back to add the atmosphere to a tournament expected to draw in huge numbers of football fans starved of being able to visit stadiums, the Euro 2020 is set to become a big event! Of course, leading the way is team gossip and Euro 2020 betting odds. Euro 2020 tips and odds are already out.
Currently, the Dutch are in with a shout as tournament winners with 7 to 1 odds which is a great bet on Ronald Koeman’s seemingly re-energised Dutch side. There are betting options for Euro 202O that come with free bets for those signing up and bonus bets for existing members of online bookies with betting options on markets including:
- Euro 2020 outright tournament winner
- Group state winners and positions
- Accumulator bets (4-fold & 8-Fold)
- Euro 2020 top scorer odds
- Bets on who will reach quarter the semifinals & final
3. Kai Havertz, Germany
The 21-year-old Chelsea star has had a fantastic season since his move from Bayer Leverkusen. Working under a German coach, Thomas Tuchel, Havertz has seen the fortunes of his club change dramatically since the start of the season. Kai Havertz will go into the tournament on the highest of notes, having just lifted the Champions League trophy. Havertz was the sole goal-scorer in the final against Manchester City. It is now expected that he will go on and be a big part in any German success at this tournament. Could he lift Europe's biggest prize at club level and international in the same season?
4. Jérémy Doku, Belgium
What a season it has been for the 19-year-old Doku. The Rennes winger has been a huge part of Rennes season. He made a total of 30 league appearances, scoring two along the way, in his first season in Ligue 1. Doku has mainly played on the right side, but is equally comfortable on the left as he is two footed. His electrifying pace and trickery has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, so the opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage could lead to a big post tournament transfer. Great things are expected from the young Belgian, and this tournament could be the start of a very successful career.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.