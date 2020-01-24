MUMBAI — Jaahnavi P. Paal, a senior journalist, earlier a practising counsel, has written her first book “Beyond Fifty,” which has also been translated into Gujarati by Nandini Trivedi.
A praiseworthy concept, it narrates 20 real-life stories and has eminent celebrities from the entertainment world as well as others featured in it. As Paal puts it, “Dreams have no age.”
With Paal’s 89 year-old father as inspiration (the banker who raised three daughters chased his love the Bengali language after the age of 60 and also learned Rabindra Sangeet), the book includes stories of people who fought cancer and other serious ailments, a doctor who turned social worker, a businessman who started a charitable organization after shutting shop, so to speak, a marathon runner at 65, a micro-biologist and more who turned actress and stand-up comic, a share-broker who is an authority of music, a 100 year-old woman who turned author at 83 and more.
The language is simple and the structure is a mix of quotes and narration. Such books can have many sequels, as India is flooded with such brave souls.
“Beyond Fifty” is available on Amazon.
