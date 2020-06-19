International Yoga Day is being celebrated around the world this year on a virtual platform on June 21. Indian American physician Sangeeta Agrawal says: “Let this International Yoga Day remind us that we can use this physical, mental and spiritual practice to not just unite our mind, body and spirit but also unite our community.” Seen above: Yoga instructors from Anahata Yoga Zone perform yoga postures on a building's terrace in Hyderabad on June 18, 2020, ahead of International Yoga Day. (Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images)