Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right), Indian political leader and the Congress party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, smiles as she appears for supporters as she returns after visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, during her three-day boat trip from Allahabad to Varanasi along the Ganges river as part of the election campaign, in Varanasi on March 20, 2019. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)