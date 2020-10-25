At 6 a.m. on Oct. 22, while most Californians were still asleep, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the resolution recommending Judge Amy Barrett to fill a vacant seat on the Highest Court. The recommended nomination will now move to the whole Senate where the expectation is that it will be quickly confirmed. The saga of her nomination thankfully so far has been much less vicious than what we saw in Judge Kavanaugh’s hearings.
But the heartburn among her opponents – mainly if not exclusively Democrats – persists, and did lead to some unsavory actions. Viewers had a taste of it in the Kabuki theatre indulged by all ten Democrat members electing to boycott the Committee hearings, which only made her nomination’s approval by the Committee a unanimous one with no one left to oppose it! What made their protest farcical was that the absentee Senators chose to fill their seats with cut-outs of people whose health and resources could be negatively impacted by threatened changes in the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s treasured legacy. It was silly enough in previous weeks to have to see cut-outs of spectators placed in sports stadium seats to get players to pretend the game was being watched and cheered by actual persons. But to see the Senators resort to the same cheap tactic merely reinforces that politics is not about substance but about theatre. It also suggests a ‘dumbing down’ of our political discourse to superficial depths not seen before. Viewers can no more relate to it than to an idiotic soap opera!
The opposition to the nominee was first because she was nominated by President Donald Trump, a widely resented president by Democrats and their partners in the Media. Her academic and judicial credentials being strong, opponents had to turn to tangential issues such as her views on Obama’s revered healthcare legislation. Women’s reproductive rights especially, and rights of LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) generally, were also presented as being in grave danger of being undermined or negated by Barrett who is a practicing Roman Catholic. To oppose or prevent her nomination on religious grounds flies in the face of commonsense as well as of American foundational beliefs. The Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to follow their faith but at the same time requires the state to stay off any endorsement of any faith. When politicians and nefarious forces in the media, business, academia or elsewhere seek to play up faith or play it down, they are being less than honorable in their opposition to a candidate.
Christianity has been the predominant faith among Justices in the highest court (Court) ever since the Court’s inception, simply because Christians historically are more numerous in the American population (85% in 1990 and about 65% in 2019, with the next highest - Judaism - at 2%). While Jewish presence on the Court sparkles in the person of Justices Brandeis, Frankfurter, Cardozo, Fortas and Ruth Ginsburg, religious backgrounds of Justices per force, continue to reflect U.S. demography. Among the current eight Justices serving on the Court unsurprisingly, five are Roman Catholic, one Episcopalian but raised Catholic, and the remaining two are Jewish. But the need to cite and assess justices by faith seems destructive of the very essence of justice being ‘blind’. It can also cause the Court to appear lopsided leading to unfair manipulation of faith as a conditioner of justice, resulting in eroding confidence in the Court.
Applying a religious test for appointing someone to an office is not only unethical but unconstitutional. Faith is private, as John Kennedy argued, to allay those who feared he would ignore his oath of office and take orders from the Pope. "I am not the Catholic candidate for president. I am the Democratic Party’s candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic. I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me," Kennedy asserted. If a president can rule responsibly and independently of his or her faith, why do we expect a Justice to do less?
Those suspicious of and eager to derail Barrett’s nomination on grounds of her religious beliefs or for her being nominated by Trump will do well to recall what Chief Justice Roberts, in response to Trump’s allegation of a partisan Court, wisely noted, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” What Roberts said in the context of politics holds true equally of religion. There is no Catholic or Protestant or Jewish or Hindu Justice. There is only a Justice seeking to deliver equal justice. Barrett’s own responses to concerns raised during the hearings about her faith influencing her judgment are worth noting. “My personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear on the discharge of my duties as a judge" she said, and "It is never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge's personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law."
Bereft of the validity of objection based on her religion and political affiliation, and unable to poke holes in her generally well-regarded academic and judicial writings and statements, the opposing Senators chose to pin her down on how she would rule on ‘given’ or on ‘hypothetical’ cases. In both cases and responding to probing questions, Barrett remained uncommitted. Judicial nominees almost always decline to answer hypotheticals, and justly so. While it frustrates those asking the questions, there is precedent. The best and pithiest response is what was given by no less than the late Justice Ruth Ginsburg, whose vacant seat Barrett is seeking to fill, when during her own confirmation hearings she said: “No hints, no previews, no forecasts.” Known as the Ginsburg rule, this has since been invoked by subsequent judicial nominees to Supreme Court to their advantage.
Judge Barrett’s impressive calm, unruffled manner, her knowledgeable and articulate responses, her steady gaze, and fearlessness, and the inability of Senators to call her out for any lack of expertise – all made her performance indomitable and her hearings riveting. Given the rising support for her nomination to around 51% of those polled, there is not much headwind any more for her opponents in the Senate to degrade her candidacy or deny her confirmation. Based on those long hours of intense scrutiny during her hearings, unless the sky were to fall, or some major unholy fact surfaces during the coming few days, Amy Barrett is on her way from being a Judge to becoming a Justice – a title exclusively held by the nine members of the United States Supreme Court.
(Sohoni is an Indian American published author and freelance writer.)
