File photo of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni opines here: “Judge Barrett’s impressive calm, unruffled manner, her knowledgeable and articulate responses, her steady gaze, and fearlessness, and the inability of Senators to call her out for any lack of expertise – all made her performance indomitable and her hearings riveting.” (Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)