Indian American entrepreneur Suresh U. Kumar poses this question: “Could it be that maybe, just maybe, Jan. 6, 2021, was the modern-day Thermopylae moment for America? A seeming defeat that sets us up for big victories in the years ahead. The multiple crises that Americans face today are of a colossal scale; yet it is quite conceivable that President Joe Biden could just be the person most suited to lead Americans out of this darkness towards our better angels and to a stronger, more united America.” Seen above: President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks before signing an Executive Order in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Jan. 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)