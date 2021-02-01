Although well-known, in light of recent events in the United States that tested our collective resolve and our belief in democracy, the story of the battle of Thermopylae is worth retelling to our children. Not just because it was a classic David vs. Goliath, feel-good story, but because it was a shining example of the courage of men willing to die in defense of their freedom, and of leadership at its finest. It was here that in 480 BC, a small Spartan-led Greek force consisting of 300 Spartan soldiers – considered to be the finest and bravest in the ancient world—and a few thousand soldiers from other neighboring Greek states, took on an overwhelmingly larger Persian army – estimated by ancient Greek historian Herodotus (The Histories, 430 BC) to be 1,700,000 strong – in what military historians consider as one of the most heroic last stands in all of human history.
Leonidas I, King of Sparta: 489- 480 BC
Historians and novelists alike agree that the most critical factor that buoyed the spirits of the Greek fighters was the exemplary leadership and extraordinary courage displayed by Leonidas, the nearly 60-year-old co-king of Sparta. He volunteered to lead the mission even knowing it meant certain death for him and the 300 of his handpicked soldiers, all who also met an important criterion—they had a living son (and hence ensure their family lines would not be extinguished). With his Spartan peers he selected a strategic location for the battle, at Thermopylae, where the narrow pass between the mountains and the sea partially neutralized the Persian advantage of numbers. What endeared Leonidas most to the rank-and-file Spartan soldiers was that when battle came, the King took his place, not safely in the rear as was his right, but in the most perilous spot in the front ranks.
After two days of fierce combat, faced with the certainty of death, Leonidas calls a council and offers his soldiers the option to retreat with full honors. But such was the fierce loyalty Leonidas had earned that all the remaining Spartans and over a thousand Boeotians chose to die fighting alongside their King. Novelist Steven Pressfield (Gates of Fire, 1998), in his spectacular interpretation of the battle, paints the picture of Persian King Xerxes watching the battle from a safe distance, unable to understand why on the final day of the battle, even as the Persian arrows rain down on them, the few remaining Spartans, battered and bruised, continued to fight like men possessed to protect the decapitated body of their beloved King from falling into enemy hands.
Indeed, Thermopylae was Sparta’s finest hour. Even in defeat the news of the superhuman deeds of Leonidas and his men gave the Greeks something that was in short supply – the hope and a vision for a strong and united Greece. At Thermopylae, the Persians, the seeming victors, took such massive casualties that soon after they were defeated in two separate battles by the Greeks at Plataea and Mycale, in 479 BC, and were forced to call off their failed conquest of Europe.
Heroic as the deeds of their King and soldiers, Sparta had its share of seditionist and traitors.
According to renowned Greek historian Paul Cartledge (The Spartans, 2004), principal among them was Damaratus, ex-King of Sparta (515-491BC), who after he was stripped of his title, shifted his allegiance to their arch enemy, the Persians. What was considered especially treasonous was that Damaratus accompanied the Persians to the battle at Thermopylae, serving as an advisor to King Xerxes. There is another Greek traitor at Thermopylae, Ephialtes, who for personal gain, showed the Persians a little-known mountain pass that led from the battlefields to the rear of the Spartan camp, resulting in the Spartans being surrounded.
Donald Trump: 2017- 2021 AD
Any attempt of comparison of the actions of Trump with the Spartan King is obviously laughable. However, one would imagine that in the almost 2500 years since the battle of Thermopylae, the idea and ideals of leadership by those in positions of great power and influence must surely have advanced – even if just a little. Unfortunately, a review of the political landscape in the United States which culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, show that the exemplary leadership and bravery of King Leonidas and his men simply does not have an equivalent in the United States government, including the majority of the members of Congress.
Forget the courage displayed by the Spartan King, even with the awesome powers and resources of the American presidency, Donald Trump simply lacked the most fundamental traits of effective leaders — courage, character, integrity, work ethic, and empathy. The only reasonable comparison for the conduct of Donald Trump, given his cozying up to leaders of enemy nations like Russia and North Korea and his open attempts to incite an insurrection, will have to be to the Spartan traitors, Demaratus and Ephialtes. That will be the lasting legacy of Donald Trump.
Where Are the Brave 300 Americans?
While there is little doubt that King Leonidas and his men set the bar way too high for mere mortals, Americans can take solace in the fact that the seditious and treasonous agenda of Trump and his minions has been effectively neutralized, at least for now. But unlike in Thermopylae, it was not done by a few hundred extra ordinarily brave men. The American success was because an ingenious system of checks and balances of powers, that was held in place only because of the courage displayed by a nationwide network of millions of brave men and women from all walks of life and political persuasions. These include election officials, poll workers, judges, federal, state and local officials, news reporters, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, volunteers and voters who stood up to defend their democracy. By rejecting a seditionist, and by replacing him with a decent man, known for his empathy and compassion, Americans have made it clear that they are not yet willing to give up the long, often bumpy, journey towards a more perfect union.
Could it be that maybe, just maybe, Jan. 6, 2021, was the modern-day Thermopylae moment for America? A seeming defeat that sets us up for big victories in the years ahead. The multiple crises that Americans face today are of a colossal scale; yet it is quite conceivable that President Joe Biden could just be the person most suited to lead Americans out of this darkness towards our better angels and to a stronger, more united America. One thing that a majority of Americans agree on, President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Devi Harris are off to a flying start. Let’s wish them god speed.
(Suresh U. Kumar is a professor of practice at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is a five-time INC 500 ranked serial entrepreneur and currently does research, teaching, and consulting in the areas of leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He visited Thermopylae, Greece, in 2017.)
