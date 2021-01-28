Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni opines that “Today’s leaders and protesters sadly see little use for peaceful ways. They lack the patience but more importantly the courage to non-violently execute their fights.” Above: File photo of Indian school children paying homage to a portrait of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 70th anniversary of Gandhi's assassination, in Chennai on Jan. 30, 2018. (Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)