On Jan. 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated thousands of prisoners who survived Nazi cruelty at the notorious camp at Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland. This year marks the 76th anniversary of that historic day of ‘mass rescue’. Each year people the world over honor the memory of a big chunk of humanity that was diminished, brutalized, and extinguished by a regime committed to unprecedented savagery.
Wars admittedly have always been around to blemish the history of every nation and tribe since the dawn of life, but nothing matches the calculated indignity and inhumanity inflicted by Nazi Germany on millions of a defenseless race of people for no other reason than their genes.
This year, Corona has cast a gloomier pall on that special day – with the necessity to observe social distancing and other regulatory prescriptions aimed at averting the spread of Corona. Survivors, their families and well-wishers are able to mingle and commiserate as well as cheer the resilience and indomitable courage of surviving victims of Nazi savagery – but mainly on zoom. Adding more poignancy to this day is Israel’s announcement that it mourns the loss of 900 holocaust survivors attributed to the lethal Corona pandemic, and its appeal to the European countries to ensure holocaust survivors everywhere are vaccinated as a priority group.
While we have no hesitation in referring to that wretched racist regime and period in history as “Nazi Germany,” we are now in a different politically charged world where words, like elections, have consequences. Two days ago, U.S. President Joe Biden forbade the reference in ‘government speak’ to Corona as the “China pandemic” and to the COVID virus as the “China virus.” Ironically, even as the “German” Measles and “Spanish” flu (the latter technically now attributed to have emanated not from Spain but from China!) continue to figure in common parlance, China’s might has prevailed, as it seems to have compelled not just the World Health Organization but leaders of western and other nations to bury Chinese malignity.
Over the course of a single year, rapid loss of human life, impaired health, emotional wellbeing and economic prosperity, along with political unrest and instability inflicted on the world by Corona, remain incalculable and unprecedented. But Heaven forbid we call out China or its Wuhan Lab for its intended or unintended complicity in first releasing and then not suppressing the virus. Applying the same logic, one could easily deduce that eventually Nazism or for that matter Colonialism can no longer be identified with any specific country. That would be too specific a nomenclature and burden imposed on culprit nations!
In two more days, at 11 a.m., India will come to a nation-wide standstill for two minutes, to remember Mahatma Gandhi. On Jan. 30, 1948, at around 5:17 p.m., he was assassinated while on his way to a prayer meeting. Men of peace – whether Martin Luther King, Jr. or Gandhi – seem to be doomed to die at the hands of militants. The apostles of peace can change some or most hearts, but dark souls always linger in the shadows and break through cordons to achieve their goal of extinguishing those that commit to battle for ‘liberty and justice for all’ not with weapons but through peaceful means.
Such means are not always deemed defensible as seen the in case of Gandhi with whom some critics rightly feel outraged that he did not come out strongly to protest the genocide of Jews. His suggestion to Jews to bravely and peacefully walk into the sea in the hope that it would change Nazi hearts rankled and continues to irk so many of his and our contemporaries.
But to reject non-violence because it does not always work is to take the easy way out. Causing bloodshed and mayhem is easy even if more ghastly and costly in terms of human life and property – the two most favored freedoms other than freedom of speech.
Today’s leaders and protesters sadly see little use for peaceful ways. They lack the patience but more importantly the courage to non-violently execute their fights. It is no longer considered cowardly to burn down those they deem as enemies along with their structures and vestiges of power. It is no longer immoral to shame and cancel out one’s nation, its history, and even those who still consider both their country and history worthy.
It would serve them and us well to accept that there is no alternative to history. What has already occurred is a given and cannot be changed. What can be changed is how we interpret and imbibe its lessons and with what sagacity and “strategic patience” (to borrow a Biden administration’s term albeit applied to foreign policy), and how constructively, we use it to improve the present and the future.
(The author is an Indian American published author and opinion writer.)
