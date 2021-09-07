As many of the most powerful nations, from Alexander the Great, to the United Kingdom, to the former USSR, to the United States, had found out the hard way, the problems of Afghanistan are very complex, with no easy solutions in sight. I believe President Joe Biden spoke the truth – that Afghanistan is not a nation united by a common culture or a shared set of values. Rather, it is a grouping of tribes primarily interested in safeguarding their narrow self-interest. Perhaps this may explain why the 300,000 well trained and well-equipped Afghan soldiers walked away without firing a single bullet and why their elected president fled without even trying to broker a transition of power with the Taliban.
While it is true that many moderate Afghans want democracy and equality (gender, religion, etc.), it seems there are many who are not yet ready to move forward. This really is their internal civil battle, and America should not get involved, at least not directly, unless there is a clear threat to our security (as was post-911).
Biden is the only American president in the last 20 years who had the courage to face the facts and tell us the inconvenient truth – there are no viable military solutions to Afghanistan's problems. As he said our mission post-911 was clear (and I believe reasonable): get Osama and other co-conspirators and degrade Al-Qaeda. That was accomplished long ago. So here is my take: if the elected leaders of Afghanistan and its paid army are not willing to fight for their own nation, why should American soldiers? Let the Afghan people take charge of their future.
America, and other nations, can help the forces of moderation in the region primarily through moral persuasion, financial support, while reserving the option to use deadly force (drone, air power, etc.) to bring bad actors to justice.
Right now, the least we can do to honor the memory of the over 7,000 American soldiers and over 177,000 coalition forces killed in the post-911 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq is to focus on how we can help the brave Afghans who stood by our soldiers and their families arriving in the U.S. There is no debate whatsoever that they deserve our support. Here is how the people of New Jersey can help:
https://www.nj.com/news/2021/08/nj-has-welcomed-afghan-refugees-heres-how-you-can-help-them.html
During these divided days, can we all get behind this effort?
(Dr. Suresh Kumar is co-founder of Indian Americans for Biden-Harris and currently serves as professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The opinions expressed above as his own.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.