BJP chief Amit Shah greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an NDA Parliamentary Board meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi on May 25, 2019. The “Modi government should get a lot of credit for its Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well as the cleansing of the banking system, an important component being getting rid of non-performing assets,'' Devashish Mitra, Indian American economics professor at Syracuse University, said. (Amlan Paliwal/IANS photo)