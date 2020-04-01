We are hereby informing our readers of a very important decision that all of us at India West had to make on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Just the day before, we had conferred with Navneet Chugh and Parminder Singh of the ex-India Journal team, and decided that in spite of several ad cancellations from the tour companies, travel agencies, concert promoters and most event organizers, we would still endeavor to put out smaller issues during the coming weeks.
We had decided to do this in an effort to maintain our record of uninterrupted publication during the last 45 years. Even after the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake, we had still returned to our offices, picked up the debris scattered all over our office, and went right on to send that week’s publication to press, albeit a day late.
However, in this instance, on the very next day after our discussion, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “Shelter-in-Place” order lasting a minimum of three weeks. This would mandate that everyone stay home and only a few essential businesses would be allowed to remain open.
Our printing press expressed doubts about remaining open and several readers began to express concerns about physically touching newspapers which had gone through several contacts.
To comply with the laws, and to ensure the health and safety of all of our employees and the community at large, India West has decided to go digital for the next few weeks. As such, like most other ethnic print media, we too have decided to temporarily suspend our print operations. We will, however, continue to bring you all the relevant news and important announcements in a timely manner through our website (www.indiawest.com) and through our Mobile apps, which will be updated on a daily basis and can be accessed around the clock.
The website does have a vibrant “Letters to Editor” section and we hereby invite you to share your views with us and others in the community through this forum.
This is an absolutely unprecedented situation and let us all come together to make the best of it during these difficult circumstances.
If you need help, let us hear from you. If you can provide help by volunteering, let us hear from you.
Or, if you simply want to share encouraging thoughts and inspiring stories, let us hear from you.
Let us all stay connected till such time as this crisis blows over.
We will resume our print edition as soon as it becomes feasible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.