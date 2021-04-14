Indian American author Neera Kuckreja Sohoni writes here: “While moving women away from health and family welfare positions is highly welcome, it is shameful that America only now is catching up with countries like India that long before have placed cabinet women members in charge of the finance, foreign affairs, and defense portfolios.” Seen above Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (left) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee gesturing at an agreement signing ceremony with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 8, 2017. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)