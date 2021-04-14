In a recent essay (“Women in Biden’s Cabinet Need to Be Seen and Heard,” Ms., 4/5/2021) authors Lois Phillips and Anita Ferguson, not satisfied with the substantial (48%) representation of women in President Joe Biden’s cabinet – the most in U.S. history – are still carping. This time their unwonted fear and grudge is that even in the face of “increasing prominence of women in American politics, it’s disappointing to realize how little has changed in terms of how public exposure to diverse women’s voices takes shape.”
Why do we need to grant women an extra layer of Teflon protection against feared or anticipated rather than actual incidence of unfair media coverage? Why don’t we wait for malicious and unfair coverage or intentionally neglected coverage of women leaders by the media to occur before we cry wolf? Is this the Biden administration supporters’ way to ensure if these well-appointed women fail, there would be media to blame rather than the women’s own intrinsic failings?
The authors are happy to beat the drum that “Twelve women with different backgrounds and areas of expertise are advancing into top leadership roles in the Biden cabinet. Eight are women of color. As advisors to the president, they will be the first women ever to serve in key posts, including Treasury, Defense and Veterans’ Affairs—all non-traditional sectors for women.”
While moving women away from health and family welfare positions is highly welcome, it is shameful that America only now is catching up with countries like India that long before have placed cabinet women members in charge of the finance, foreign affairs, and defense portfolios, and several nations have had women prime ministers and presidents. Making much of American women in Biden’s cabinet and their portfolios, therefore, reflects a lowering of our own expectations of what American women should have achieved, and by what standards of merit they should be judged. Especially reprehensible is for writers in a reputed feminist magazine to proactively advocate a kid-glove treatment of women.
Even against a history of chronic unfairness to women both in public perception and media coverage, there is the risk of stretching the point in the opposite direction too far. If the media’s consistently derogatory coverage of former President Donald Trump proves something, it is that male leaders are not immune to derisive and spiteful treatment by the media. That hateful stance in fact is chronic to media coverage of all conservatives – male and female.
Mainstream social, electronic and print media have relentlessly used all available tools to undermine and destroy conservative female and male public figures. Proof of how harshly they treat Republican women is seen in media coverage of Judge Amy Barrett, and several Republican senators and representatives in Congress. Among them, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s harsh coverage in the media – including her most recent account suspension by Twitter (with Twitter later conceding it was done in error) is ample evidence of our largely slanted media that has chosen to be partisan in contravention of their solemn duty to serve as the impartial and sober fourth estate.
The failure of feminists to speak up against media oppression of some women while mollycoddling of others depending solely on their political leanings is especially disheartening. Even as dozens of House Democrats are asking to expel a duly elected woman representative from Congress deeming Greene a “direct threat” to elected officials, feminists have conveniently chosen to remain silent. Their hearts do not bleed if the victim is “the Other.”
There is no denying that even though being the Democrats’ poster child, and the dream girl of feminists seeking to break the glass ceiling, Hillary Clinton did receive more than her share of rough media handling. But those were different pre-WOKE times. In the current era of WOKE-ness, with Black Lives Matter (BLM) and its affiliates taking control of our politics and appropriating the public space and public discourse, a woman, only if she is Black and Democrat, is spared the media's vindictive invective.
Notice how Hillary Clinton got killed for her cackling laugh while the world patiently waits for the shoe to fall on Kamala Harris whose laugh is no less cackling or jarring but worse, it is always ill-timed and insensitive to the extent of making her seem callous.
Perhaps the Ms. article authors would like to call out the racism behind the lack of media criticism or derision of women of a certain race in contrast to their bashing of all other women.
(Neera Kuckraja Sohoni is an Indian American published author. Her essays have appeared in ethnic and other media.)
