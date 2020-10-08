This combination of pictures created on Sept. 28, 2020 shows Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at a "Build Back Better" Clean Energy event on July 14, 2020 at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and President Donald Trump speaking to the press as he makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Sept/ 24, 2020. (Olivier Douliery and Mandel Ngan photos/AFP via Getty Images)